Court orders FIA to register case against Babar Azam

The Pakistan captain is facing sexual harassment and fraud allegations

File photo: AFP

A sessions court in Lahore has directed the Federal Investigation Agency to register a case against Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam on Hamiza Mukhtar’s complaint.

The court asked the agency to take action on the complaint according to the law.

Mukhtar had approached the FIA over alleged harassment by Azam through WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

The FIA Cybercrime Wing submitted its report to the court during the hearing on Thursday.  

It said the complainant was issued a notice and she appeared before the investigators and recorded her statement.

Notices were sent to the owners of the three mobile phone numbers from which Mukhtar received indecent messages, according to the report. One of those numbers belongs to Babar Azam, while the other two are registered under the names of Maryam Ahmed and Saleema Bibi.

All three were asked to appear before the agency to record their statements.

Babar’s brother, Faisal, appeared on his behalf and asked for more time for Babar to appear. The cricketer has yet to appear before the investigators, the report said.

Related: Babar Azam harassment case: Police told to record Hamiza’s statement

Saleema Bibi did not record her statement despite receiving the notice, while Maryam Ahmed said she didn’t know the complainant.

Maryam Ahmed was asked to submit her mobile phone for a forensic audit but she has not submitted it yet, according to the FIA.

Mukhtar accuses Babar Azam of cheating on and later betraying her. She approached the court after the Lahore CCPO failed to register her complaint against Babar. She said she became friends with Babar while they were studying at Ali Education System, adding that they had illicit relations as he promised to marry her. After Babar was selected in the national team, he refused to marry her, according to Mukhtar.

Related: Court to hear Babar Azam harassment case after PSL6

On January 14, Additional Sessions Judge Nauman Muhammad Naeem ordered the police to record the statement of Hamiza Mukhtar under section 154 Code of Criminal Procedure. She accused him of fraud and sexual harassment.

Babar’s legal team approached the Lahore High Court against the sessions court’s order. On March 3, the high court heard the appeal and deferred the hearing for a month because of the Pakistan Super League’s 6th edition.

