Court delays indictment of Rana Sanaullah in drug possession case

PML-N leader is accused of possessing 15 kilogrammes of heroin

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: File

The Special Court for Control of Narcotic Substances deferred on Saturday the indictment of PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah in the drug possession case.

Sanaullah was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Force on July 1, 2019 on charges possession of drugs. It claimed to have seized 15 kilogrammes of heroin from his car.

The PML-N leader has denied the charge. Sanaullah’s wife suggested the drugs were planted in the car.

Sanaullah’s lawyer Azam Nazeer Tarar informed the bench that co-accused Akram could not attend the case hearing due to fever.

The lawyer added that his client is being tested for coronavirus after which the judge Shakir Hussain asked when his result would come.

The defence replied that his client would undergo 14-day isolation period as per the safety protocols if it it is doubtful.

The prosecution, in its arguments, said that the suspects have not been indicted in the case since the past one and a half years. He asked the court not to delay the process any further.

The hearing has been adjourned till April 3.

