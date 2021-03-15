Coronavirus: Two more Islamabad neighbourhoods sealed

The district administration of Islamabad sealed two more neighbourhoods in the federal capital on Monday after a rise in coronavirus cases.

According to a notification, sub-sectors G-10/4 and G-6/2 have been sealed after coronavirus cases in the areas rose. Entry and exit points have been closed and people have been advised to stay indoors.

On Sunday, Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat imposed a lockdown in sub-sectors F-11/1, I-8/4 and I-10/2 as well. Here are the orders the government issued:

Amusement parks closed.

50% employees to work from home.

Indoor weddings and other ceremonies banned.

Outdoor events allowed with 300 people.

The NoCs issued for ceremonies have been cancelled. Pharmacies, grocery stores, bakeries, and testing labs will, however, remain open.

Shafqaat warned that people who don’t wear face masks will be fined.

Third Covid-19 wave

Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan announced that the third wave of the virus has begun in the country.

Pakistan has reported more than 2,000 cases for the fourth consecutive day today. A total of 2,253 cases and 29 deaths were recorded over 24 hours. The death toll has reached 13,508.

The highest number of cases have been emerging from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Following this, smart lockdowns have been imposed in multiple areas of Punjab, Peshawar, and Islamabad.

Schools in these areas have been closed for two weeks as well. On Sunday, the government decided to close the National Assembly and Senate secretariat till March 16.