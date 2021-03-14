Sunday, March 14, 2021  | 29 Rajab, 1442
Coronavirus spread under control in Sindh: Saeed Ghani

Urges people to wear masks, follow SOPs

Posted: Mar 14, 2021
Posted: Mar 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
Coronavirus spread under control in Sindh: Saeed Ghani

The spread of the novel coronavirus is under control in Sindh, Minister for Labour, Education and Literacy and Human Resources Saeed Ghani said on Sunday.

In a media briefing in Chanesar Goth, he said that although infections in the province are under control, there’s a chance that they will increase because of a rise in cases across the country.

“Every week, hundreds of people from other provinces come to Sindh,” Ghani pointed out. “The number of cases is rising in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab will possibly impact the situation here.”

The government is, however, doing everything to monitor the virus here, he reassured. “I want to appeal to the public to wear masks at all times in public and follow the SOPs.”

Ghani added that if the need arises, smart lockdowns will be imposed in areas where cases are rising.

On Saturday, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that in the last 24 hours, no coronavirus death was reported in the province. He, too, urged people to keep following the precautionary measures.

Third Covid-19 wave

Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan has announced that the third wave of the virus has begun in the country.

Pakistan has reported more than 2,000 cases for the fourth consecutive day today. A total of 2,664 cases and 32 deaths were recorded over 24 hours. The death toll has reached 13,508.

The highest number of cases have been emerging from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Following this, smart lockdowns have been imposed in multiple cities of the provinces.

In a media talk on Sunday, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz requested residents to continue following the government SOPs. “In the last few months, the economy and health sector have found a balance which is benefitting the country.”

To maintain this, it’s very important that residents follow the precautions given by the government, he said.

Faraz lauded Punjab for its “properly planned” vaccination campaign and urged other provinces to take it as an example.

 
