Tuesday, March 30, 2021  | 15 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Coronavirus: Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi neighbourhoods

Pillion riding banned

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Coronavirus: Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi neighbourhoods

Photo: Online

A micro smart lockdown has been imposed in three areas of Karachi after coronavirus metrics across the country rose.

The entry and exit points of Gulberg Town, North Karachi, and North Nazimabad will be sealed till April 12. According to a notification issued by the Sindh government, pillion riding will be banned in these areas.

Here are the areas councils that have been sealed:

Gulberg

  • Block 14
  • Dastagir
  • Block 15
  • Block 21

North Karachi

  • Sector 11E
  • Sector 11L
  • Sector 5L
  • Sector 5G

North Nazimabad

  • Block N

People won’t be allowed to drive or travel in cars without masks as well. On Monday, more than 2,000 people were fined across the city for not wearing face masks in public, while 120 cases were registered.

Shops, offices, and malls in the sealed areas will be closed. People have been instructed to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary and a ban has been placed on public and religious gatherings.

Restrictions will be imposed from 7pm today (March 30).

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Karachi lockdownS pillion riding
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore, Islamabad schools closed till April 11
Lahore, Islamabad schools closed till April 11
You can now borrow Rs10 million to finance your house
You can now borrow Rs10 million to finance your house
Third COVID-19 wave: 2,800 patients in critical care
Third COVID-19 wave: 2,800 patients in critical care
Karachi temperatures to rise next week: Met office
Karachi temperatures to rise next week: Met office
Pakistan increases profit rates on National Savings schemes
Pakistan increases profit rates on National Savings schemes
All indoor, outdoor weddings banned across Pakistan
All indoor, outdoor weddings banned across Pakistan
Today's outlook: Lahore considers complete lockdown, Pakistan observes Shab-e-Baraat
Today’s outlook: Lahore considers complete lockdown, Pakistan observes Shab-e-Baraat
NCOC meets to decide on lockdowns
NCOC meets to decide on lockdowns
Karachi imposes lockdown in District Central's three virus hotspots
Karachi imposes lockdown in District Central’s three virus hotspots
Karachi to receive additional 450MW of electricity this summer: minister
Karachi to receive additional 450MW of electricity this summer: minister
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.