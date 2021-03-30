Coronavirus: Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi neighbourhoods

A micro smart lockdown has been imposed in three areas of Karachi after coronavirus metrics across the country rose.

The entry and exit points of Gulberg Town, North Karachi, and North Nazimabad will be sealed till April 12. According to a notification issued by the Sindh government, pillion riding will be banned in these areas.

Here are the areas councils that have been sealed:

Gulberg

Block 14

Dastagir

Block 15

Block 21

North Karachi

Sector 11E

Sector 11L

Sector 5L

Sector 5G

North Nazimabad

Block N

People won’t be allowed to drive or travel in cars without masks as well. On Monday, more than 2,000 people were fined across the city for not wearing face masks in public, while 120 cases were registered.

Shops, offices, and malls in the sealed areas will be closed. People have been instructed to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary and a ban has been placed on public and religious gatherings.

Restrictions will be imposed from 7pm today (March 30).