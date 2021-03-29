Coronavirus: Quetta bans religious gatherings, rallies

The Balochistan government has imposed Section 144 in Quetta after coronavirus cases in the country rose.

According to the interior ministry, a ban has been imposed on all types of religious gatherings, rallies, and prosecutions. Groups of more than five people will be fined.

The government has made it compulsory for everyone to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Only the implementation of these precautionary measures will help us stay safe from the virus, the province’s spokesperson said. He urged police officers and politicians to set examples for the people.

In Balochistan, the coronavirus tally has reached 19,525. So far, 19,046 people have recovered from the virus, while 206 people have lost their lives.