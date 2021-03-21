Coronavirus: Quetta bans public gatherings, closes tourist spots

The district administration of Quetta has banned public gatherings and closed tourist spots after coronavirus metrics in the city rose.

According to Quetta’s deputy commissioner, people violating the government orders will be punished. “The decision was taken in light of the third wave of coronavirus.”

Balochistan has reported 19,327 cases so far. In the last 24 hours, 3,876 new cases were recorded across the country, while 42 people lost their lives to the virus.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife have tested positive for the virus as well and are self-isolating at their house.

On Saturday, the district administration of Islamabad closed the Faisal Mosque for public congregations after the positivity ratio in the capital jumped 8%.

‘Don’t be reckless’

On Saturday, Dr Sultan said that people must follow the coronavirus SOPs as the number of infections is rising in the country.

“We placed some restrictions on educational institutions, wedding halls, and recreational parks,” he remarked while addressing a press conference. People must avoid crowded places and weddings must be held in open-air halls.

“We have observed that administrative action has been weak and people haven’t been complying,” the special assistant said. “We have to take collective responsibility and act together as a nation.”

People should not be reckless and must wear masks in public. “Please follow the administrative action.” It can prove to be quite dangerous and fatal.