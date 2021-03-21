Sunday, March 21, 2021  | 6 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Coronavirus: Quetta bans public gatherings, closes tourist spots

Residents violating orders to be punished

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Coronavirus: Quetta bans public gatherings, closes tourist spots

Photo: Online

Listen to the story
The district administration of Quetta has banned public gatherings and closed tourist spots after coronavirus metrics in the city rose. According to Quetta's deputy commissioner, people violating the government orders will be punished. "The decision was taken in light of the third wave of coronavirus." Balochistan has reported 19,327 cases so far. In the last 24 hours, 3,876 new cases were recorded across the country, while 42 people lost their lives to the virus. Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife have tested positive for the virus as well and are self-isolating at their house. On Saturday, the district administration of Islamabad closed the Faisal Mosque for public congregations after the positivity ratio in the capital jumped 8%. ‘Don’t be reckless’ On Saturday, Dr Sultan said that people must follow the coronavirus SOPs as the number of infections is rising in the country. “We placed some restrictions on educational institutions, wedding halls, and recreational parks,” he remarked while addressing a press conference. People must avoid crowded places and weddings must be held in open-air halls. “We have observed that administrative action has been weak and people haven’t been complying,” the special assistant said. “We have to take collective responsibility and act together as a nation.” People should not be reckless and must wear masks in public. “Please follow the administrative action.” It can prove to be quite dangerous and fatal.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The district administration of Quetta has banned public gatherings and closed tourist spots after coronavirus metrics in the city rose.

According to Quetta’s deputy commissioner, people violating the government orders will be punished. “The decision was taken in light of the third wave of coronavirus.”

Balochistan has reported 19,327 cases so far. In the last 24 hours, 3,876 new cases were recorded across the country, while 42 people lost their lives to the virus.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife have tested positive for the virus as well and are self-isolating at their house.

On Saturday, the district administration of Islamabad closed the Faisal Mosque for public congregations after the positivity ratio in the capital jumped 8%.

‘Don’t be reckless’

On Saturday, Dr Sultan said that people must follow the coronavirus SOPs as the number of infections is rising in the country.

“We placed some restrictions on educational institutions, wedding halls, and recreational parks,” he remarked while addressing a press conference. People must avoid crowded places and weddings must be held in open-air halls.

“We have observed that administrative action has been weak and people haven’t been complying,” the special assistant said. “We have to take collective responsibility and act together as a nation.”

People should not be reckless and must wear masks in public. “Please follow the administrative action.” It can prove to be quite dangerous and fatal.

 
Coronavirus Quetta
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
coronavirus, coronavirus cases, coronavirus third wave, coronavirus infections, coronavirus vaccine, coronavirus quetta, pm imran khan, dr faisal sultan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
The mystery of Mumtaz Begum, Karachi Zoo’s 'foxy' lady
The mystery of Mumtaz Begum, Karachi Zoo’s ‘foxy’ lady
Sindh markets and wedding halls to close at 10pm
Sindh markets and wedding halls to close at 10pm
Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape: a timeline
Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape: a timeline
Hyundai to launch Elantra in Pakistan on March 21
Hyundai to launch Elantra in Pakistan on March 21
Fact-check: Is a Pakistan-wide lockdown being imposed from Monday?
Fact-check: Is a Pakistan-wide lockdown being imposed from Monday?
WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger back online after brief suspension
WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger back online after brief suspension
How DailyMail set off misreporting in India in Meesha case
How DailyMail set off misreporting in India in Meesha case
Today's outlook: Lahore, Islamabad schools closed, PM decides petrol prices
Today’s outlook: Lahore, Islamabad schools closed, PM decides petrol prices
One killed, ten injured in Karachi bomb attack on Rangers
One killed, ten injured in Karachi bomb attack on Rangers
Jhelum: Religious scholar Engineer Muhammad Ali injured in knife attack
Jhelum: Religious scholar Engineer Muhammad Ali injured in knife attack
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.