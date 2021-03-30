Tuesday, March 30, 2021  | 15 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > Health

Coronavirus: Micro smart lockdown imposed in Karachi West areas

The restrictions will remain in place till April 9

Posted: Mar 30, 2021
Posted: Mar 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
The Karachi West district administration has imposed micro smart lockdowns in a few areas due to a spike in coronavirus cases, it notified Tuesday.

The lockdowns have been imposed in Mominabad and Orangi Town. House no. 178 in Islam Nagar UC-3, House no. 798 in Ghaziabad UC-6 and House no. 64 in Chishti Nagar UC-7 have been locked down in Mominabad.

In Orangi Town, House no 326 in Data Nagar UC-11 has been locked down. The district administration has imposed micro smart lockdowns on the streets and localities of these micro virus hotspots.

These areas will remain under lockdown till April 9, with the following restrictions in place:

  • People entering or leaving these areas will have to wear facemasks
  • Movement of residents will be restricted
  • All businesses will remain closed, except for grocery stores and pharmacies
  • Only one attendant, where extremely necessary, will be allowed with a patient
  • No get-together will be allowed
  • Joy rides, pillion riding have been banned in these areas
  • Public transport will remain suspended

The district administration will make every effort to provide rations to needy people in these areas, the notification read.

It will also try to provide mobile dispensaries and utility stores to facilitate residents.

