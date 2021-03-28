Coronavirus: Lahore man booked for not wearing mask

The Lahore police have registered an FIR against a man, identified as Javed, for not wearing a face mask in public spaces.

“Javed was hanging out with friends in public without wearing a face mask,” a police officer said.

According to the police, the case has been registered at the Islampura police station under the provisions of the Punjab Epidemic Control Ordinance 2020.

Earlier this week, Lahore CCPO Ghulam Muhammad Dogar said that there’s a zero-tolerance policy against anyone not wearing a mask. Action will be taken against those violating the government’s precautionary measures, he pointed out.

The commissioner of Lahore has, on the other hand, warned that people who do not wear masks will be locked up in the police station. “A case will be registered against them with jail time of six months,” he added.

In a media briefing after an NCOC meeting on Saturday, Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar said that the third wave of coronavirus is more dangerous than the first two waves.

He said that the virus is spreading more rapidly in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and Azad Kashmir because of the UK variant.

Pakistan reported 4,767 coronavirus cases and 57 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total tally in Punjab has climbed to 212,918.