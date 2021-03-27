Saturday, March 27, 2021  | 12 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Coronavirus: Islamabad hotels to close by 5pm

16 people arrested for violating SOPs

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Coronavirus: Islamabad hotels to close by 5pm

Photo: File

Listen to the story
The district administration of Islamabad has instructed hotels to close by 5pm instead of 10pm in light of the rising coronavirus metrics. On Friday, the Islamabad police arrested 16 people and sealed 21 shops and 18 restaurants for violating coronavirus SOPs. Fines worth Rs202,000 were imposed on multiple restaurants, wedding halls, and hotels across the city. The capital's administration has said that it won't tolerate any violations. "There's a zero-tolerance policy for people not wearing masks and not maintaining social distance," Industrial Estate's assistant commissioner said. "Shops selling non-essential items have been told to remain shut," he added. Schools in Islamabad have been closed till April 11 as well. Earlier this week, the government announced new restrictions to curb the third wave of coronavirus across the country. In the last 24 hours, over 4,400 cases were reported in Pakistan while 67 people lost their lives. The total tally of cases countrywide has reached 649,824.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The district administration of Islamabad has instructed hotels to close by 5pm instead of 10pm in light of the rising coronavirus metrics.

On Friday, the Islamabad police arrested 16 people and sealed 21 shops and 18 restaurants for violating coronavirus SOPs. Fines worth Rs202,000 were imposed on multiple restaurants, wedding halls, and hotels across the city.

The capital’s administration has said that it won’t tolerate any violations. “There’s a zero-tolerance policy for people not wearing masks and not maintaining social distance,” Industrial Estate’s assistant commissioner said.

“Shops selling non-essential items have been told to remain shut,” he added. Schools in Islamabad have been closed till April 11 as well.

Earlier this week, the government announced new restrictions to curb the third wave of coronavirus across the country.

In the last 24 hours, over 4,400 cases were reported in Pakistan while 67 people lost their lives. The total tally of cases countrywide has reached 649,824.

 
Coronavirus Islamabad lockdownS
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
islamabad coronavirus cases, islamabad coronavirus, islamabad hotel and restaurants, third wave of coronavirus
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Hyundai reveals the price of its Elantra sedan
Hyundai reveals the price of its Elantra sedan
Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape: a timeline
Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape: a timeline
Fact-check: Is a Pakistan-wide lockdown being imposed from Monday?
Fact-check: Is a Pakistan-wide lockdown being imposed from Monday?
Pakistan is not cancelling exams this year: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan is not cancelling exams this year: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan to review policy on schools on March 24
Pakistan to review policy on schools on March 24
Sazgar to launch Haval H6 and Jolion SUVs later this...
Sazgar to launch Haval H6 and Jolion SUVs later this year
Lahore, Islamabad schools closed till April 11
Lahore, Islamabad schools closed till April 11
Pak Suzuki returns to profit after two years
Pak Suzuki returns to profit after two years
Pakistan PM Imran Khan, wife test positive for coronavirus
Pakistan PM Imran Khan, wife test positive for coronavirus
Coronavirus restrictions: Outdoor dining till 10pm, cultural festivals banned
Coronavirus restrictions: Outdoor dining till 10pm, cultural festivals banned
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.