Coronavirus: Islamabad hotels to close by 5pm

The district administration of Islamabad has instructed hotels to close by 5pm instead of 10pm in light of the rising coronavirus metrics.

On Friday, the Islamabad police arrested 16 people and sealed 21 shops and 18 restaurants for violating coronavirus SOPs. Fines worth Rs202,000 were imposed on multiple restaurants, wedding halls, and hotels across the city.

The capital’s administration has said that it won’t tolerate any violations. “There’s a zero-tolerance policy for people not wearing masks and not maintaining social distance,” Industrial Estate’s assistant commissioner said.

“Shops selling non-essential items have been told to remain shut,” he added. Schools in Islamabad have been closed till April 11 as well.

Earlier this week, the government announced new restrictions to curb the third wave of coronavirus across the country.

In the last 24 hours, over 4,400 cases were reported in Pakistan while 67 people lost their lives. The total tally of cases countrywide has reached 649,824.