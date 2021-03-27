Saturday, March 27, 2021  | 12 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Health

Coronavirus: Authorities lock down multiple areas in Karachi’s Korangi district

The restrictions will remain in place until April 9

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Coronavirus: Authorities lock down multiple areas in Karachi’s Korangi district

Photo: ONLINE

Authorities have imposed micro smart lockdowns in multiple areas of Karachi’s Korangi district.

These areas include Bilal Colony, Mehran Town, Sector 6B in Korangi UC-1, Nasir Colony, Sector 32E in UC-2, Chakragoth in Korangi 2 ½ , Sector 33E in UC-3, Model Colony UC-1, Mehran Depo and Gillaniabad.

These above-mentioned areas will remain under lockdown until April 9, with the following restrictions in place:

  • People entering or leaving these areas will have to wear facemasks
  • Movement of residents will be restricted
  • All businesses will remain closed, except for grocery stores and pharmacies
  • Only one attendant, where extremely necessary, will be allowed with a patient
  • No get-together will be allowed
  • Joy rides, pillion riding have been banned in these areas
  • Public transport will remain suspended

The district administration will make every effort to provide rations to needy people in these areas, the notification read.

It will also try to provide mobile dispensaries and utility stores to facilitate residents.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Covid News Karachi lockdownS
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Hyundai reveals the price of its Elantra sedan
Hyundai reveals the price of its Elantra sedan
Fact-check: Is a Pakistan-wide lockdown being imposed from Monday?
Fact-check: Is a Pakistan-wide lockdown being imposed from Monday?
Pakistan is not cancelling exams this year: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan is not cancelling exams this year: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan to review policy on schools on March 24
Pakistan to review policy on schools on March 24
Lahore, Islamabad schools closed till April 11
Lahore, Islamabad schools closed till April 11
Pak Suzuki returns to profit after two years
Pak Suzuki returns to profit after two years
Third COVID-19 wave: 2,800 patients in critical care
Third COVID-19 wave: 2,800 patients in critical care
You can now borrow Rs10 million to finance your house
You can now borrow Rs10 million to finance your house
Pakistan PM Imran Khan, wife test positive for coronavirus
Pakistan PM Imran Khan, wife test positive for coronavirus
Pakistan increases profit rates on National Savings schemes
Pakistan increases profit rates on National Savings schemes
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.