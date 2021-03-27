Coronavirus: Authorities lock down multiple areas in Karachi’s Korangi district

Authorities have imposed micro smart lockdowns in multiple areas of Karachi’s Korangi district.

These areas include Bilal Colony, Mehran Town, Sector 6B in Korangi UC-1, Nasir Colony, Sector 32E in UC-2, Chakragoth in Korangi 2 ½ , Sector 33E in UC-3, Model Colony UC-1, Mehran Depo and Gillaniabad.

These above-mentioned areas will remain under lockdown until April 9, with the following restrictions in place:

People entering or leaving these areas will have to wear facemasks

Movement of residents will be restricted

All businesses will remain closed, except for grocery stores and pharmacies

Only one attendant, where extremely necessary, will be allowed with a patient

No get-together will be allowed

Joy rides, pillion riding have been banned in these areas

Public transport will remain suspended

The district administration will make every effort to provide rations to needy people in these areas, the notification read.

It will also try to provide mobile dispensaries and utility stores to facilitate residents.