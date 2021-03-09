Committee to investigate PTI, PML-N brawl: Asad Qaiser

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser said on Tuesday that a committee has been formed to investigate the brawl between PTI supporters and PML-N leaders outside Parliament.

“The committee comprises government and opposition members,” Qaiser said while talking to the media in Islamabad.

“It aims to stop any untoward situation inside and outside Parliament.”

A scuffle broke out between supporters of the ruling party and opposition leaders ahead of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vote of confidence in the National Assembly on Saturday.

Commenting on the vote of confidence, he said that he will resign if a single vote in the confidence motion is proven false.

“We have 180 members in the National Assembly. If you exclude my and Faisal Vawda’s votes, even then we have 178 votes.

“It is my challenge to everyone that will resign from my position if a single vote is proven false.”