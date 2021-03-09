Tuesday, March 9, 2021  | 24 Rajab, 1442
Chinese man injured in Lyari firing: police

A passerby was also wounded

Listen
A Chinese national and a passerby were injured after two men on a motorcycle opened fire at a vehicle of the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board in Karachi's Lyari, the police said Tuesday. The injured people have been moved to the Civil Hospital, Karachi. According to the doctors, the Chinese man suffered minor injuries while the other victim, identified as Khalid, was shot. Immediately after the attack, the police and Rangers reached the area and cordoned off the area. Karachi West SSP Sarfaraz Nawaz said that the police have collected 9mm bullet casings from the site. "We have started questioning the victims and residents of the neighbourhood," he said and pointed out that Chinese nationals working with the board keep visiting these areas. "The attack looks like an attempt to spread fear but nothing substantial can be said until the investigation is completed," SSP Nawaz added.
