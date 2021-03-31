Wednesday, March 31, 2021  | 16 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Health

Chinese COVID-19 vaccines show safety, but data lacking: WHO

Sinopharm, Sinovac efficacy unknown in older people, those with comorbidities

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 57 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 57 mins ago
Chinese COVID-19 vaccines show safety, but data lacking: WHO

A staff member checks vaccines during a media tour of a new factory built to produce a COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine at Sinovac, one of 11 Chinese companies approved to carry out clinical trials of potential coronavirus vaccines, in Beijing on September 24, 2020. Photo: AFP

Listen to the story
WHO vaccine experts said Wednesday that an interim analysis of clinical trial data from two Chinese Covid-19 vaccines showed they demonstrated "safety and good efficacy", but that more data was needed. The Chinese firms Sinovac and Sinopharm, whose Covid jabs are already being used in several countries, have submitted data in applications for the World Health Organization's emergency use listing (EUL) green light. The UN health agency's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) said it had reviewed the data provided so far, and that both vaccines "demonstrated safety and good efficacy against symptomatic Covid-19 disease". However, it warned, "both vaccines lacked data in older age groups and in persons with co-morbidities," meaning other medical conditions. "Post-introduction vaccine effectiveness and safety studies will be needed to address the impact on those sub-populations," SAGE said in a list of highlights published after a meeting last week to discuss developments on vaccines against a range of diseases. The two vaccines are among four homegrown jabs that have been approved by Chinese regulators so far, but SAGE pointed out that neither had yet received authorisation by what the WHO considers "a stringent regulatory authority". SAGE, which advises the WHO on immunisation policies, said it would hold off on issuing recommendations for how the two Chinese vaccines should best be used until after another expert panel rules on their EUL applications. An emergency use listing by the WHO paves the way for countries worldwide to quickly approve and import a vaccine for distribution.  It also opens the door for the jabs to enter the Covax global vaccine-sharing scheme, which aims to provide equitable access to doses around the world and particularly in poorer countries. "For now, we have information that these vaccines are safe, and that they are in the process of defining their final analysis to show the efficacy that will be used for the emergency use listing approval," SAGE chair Alejandro Cravioto told reporters.  "Once that is in place we will be able to make the necessary recommendations for its use." The WHO has so far granted emergency use listing to the Covid vaccines made by Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca/Oxford and Johnson & Johnson.
FaceBook WhatsApp

WHO vaccine experts said Wednesday that an interim analysis of clinical trial data from two Chinese Covid-19 vaccines showed they demonstrated “safety and good efficacy”, but that more data was needed.

The Chinese firms Sinovac and Sinopharm, whose Covid jabs are already being used in several countries, have submitted data in applications for the World Health Organization’s emergency use listing (EUL) green light.

The UN health agency’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) said it had reviewed the data provided so far, and that both vaccines “demonstrated safety and good efficacy against symptomatic Covid-19 disease”.

However, it warned, “both vaccines lacked data in older age groups and in persons with co-morbidities,” meaning other medical conditions.

“Post-introduction vaccine effectiveness and safety studies will be needed to address the impact on those sub-populations,” SAGE said in a list of highlights published after a meeting last week to discuss developments on vaccines against a range of diseases.

The two vaccines are among four homegrown jabs that have been approved by Chinese regulators so far, but SAGE pointed out that neither had yet received authorisation by what the WHO considers “a stringent regulatory authority”.

SAGE, which advises the WHO on immunisation policies, said it would hold off on issuing recommendations for how the two Chinese vaccines should best be used until after another expert panel rules on their EUL applications.

An emergency use listing by the WHO paves the way for countries worldwide to quickly approve and import a vaccine for distribution. 

It also opens the door for the jabs to enter the Covax global vaccine-sharing scheme, which aims to provide equitable access to doses around the world and particularly in poorer countries.

“For now, we have information that these vaccines are safe, and that they are in the process of defining their final analysis to show the efficacy that will be used for the emergency use listing approval,” SAGE chair Alejandro Cravioto told reporters. 

“Once that is in place we will be able to make the necessary recommendations for its use.”

The WHO has so far granted emergency use listing to the Covid vaccines made by Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca/Oxford and Johnson & Johnson.

 
Coronavirus covid vaccine vaccine updates
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
World health organisation, WHO, China vaccines, Sinopharm vaccine, CanSinoBio vaccines, Sinovac vaccines, china vaccines safety
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
You can now borrow Rs10 million to finance your house
You can now borrow Rs10 million to finance your house
Third COVID-19 wave: 2,800 patients in critical care
Third COVID-19 wave: 2,800 patients in critical care
Pakistan increases profit rates on National Savings schemes
Pakistan increases profit rates on National Savings schemes
All indoor, outdoor weddings banned across Pakistan
All indoor, outdoor weddings banned across Pakistan
Karachi temperatures to rise next week: Met office
Karachi temperatures to rise next week: Met office
Today's outlook: Lahore considers complete lockdown, Pakistan observes Shab-e-Baraat
Today’s outlook: Lahore considers complete lockdown, Pakistan observes Shab-e-Baraat
NCOC meets to decide on lockdowns
NCOC meets to decide on lockdowns
Karachi to receive additional 450MW of electricity this summer: minister
Karachi to receive additional 450MW of electricity this summer: minister
Shabbar Zaidi calls for 'financial emergency' in Pakistan
Shabbar Zaidi calls for ‘financial emergency’ in Pakistan
Dollar slides to its lowest level in almost two years
Dollar slides to its lowest level in almost two years
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.