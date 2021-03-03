China to gift Pakistan 500,000 more Sinopharm vaccine doses

Wednesday, March 3, 2021  | 18 Rajab, 1442
Posted: Mar 3, 2021
A health workers receives the Sinopharm vaccine at Khaliq Dina hall, Karachi. Photo: Online

Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine

China will send 500,000 additional Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine doses as a gift to Pakistan, announced Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Tuesday.

These will be for frontline workers and senior citizens. 

He was speaking at an event celebrating 70 years of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations. Both countries would tackle the coronavirus pandemic together, Qureshi added.

Pakistan had received 500,000 free doses of China’s Sinopharm vaccine on February 1. Two days later, the country launched its vaccination campaign for frontline health workers.

Sinopharm’s vaccine, scientifically known as BBIBP-CorV, is an inactivated virus vaccine with an efficacy of 79.3%. It has been approved in at least 16 countries.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan had granted the Sinopharm shot emergency authorisation in January. Apart from this vaccine, the ones by AstraZeneca-Oxford, Gamaleya Institute Russia and CanSino Bio’s have been approved.

On Tuesday, COVAX announced that Pakistan would receive 14,640,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines free of cost before June.

 
