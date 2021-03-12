Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed unhurt in crash near Rashakai

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed’s remained unhurt after his car met with an accident near Khyber Pakhtunkwa’s Rashakai Friday.

The chief justice remained safe in the accident and has returned to Islamabad following the accident. He was going to Bari Banda, Kohat to attend the funeral of Justice Yahya Afridi’s father.

Afridi’s father, Omar Khan Afridi, passed away on March 11. He had served on many important posts including chief secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.