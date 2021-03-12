Friday, March 12, 2021  | 27 Rajab, 1442
News

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed unhurt in crash near Rashakai

He was travelling to Bari Banda

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed unhurt in crash near Rashakai

File photo of Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed. Photo: PID/File

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed’s remained unhurt after his car met with an accident near Khyber Pakhtunkwa’s Rashakai Friday.

The chief justice remained safe in the accident and has returned to Islamabad following the accident. He was going to Bari Banda, Kohat to attend the funeral of Justice Yahya Afridi’s father.

Afridi’s father, Omar Khan Afridi, passed away on March 11. He had served on many important posts including chief secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed
 
