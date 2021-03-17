Wednesday, March 17, 2021  | 2 Shaaban, 1442
Chaudhry Sugar Mills: NAB summons Maryam Nawaz on March 26

She is accused of laundering money

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago
Chaudhry Sugar Mills: NAB summons Maryam Nawaz on March 26

The National Accountability Bureau has summoned PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif on March 26 in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. The accountability bureau claimed that it has found new evidence against her. NAB has asked the PML-N leader to bring the record of an agreement after which Rs11.5 million were transferred in her name from foreign nationals Saeed Saif Bin Jabar Al-Suweidi, Sheikh Zaka Uddin, and Hani Ahmed Jamjoom. She has been told to disclose the sources of funds and show the money trail. NAB has also asked her to bring documents in regards to regard purchase of those shares in name of Hussain Nawaz back in 2013. The PML-N leader is accused of using the mills for money laundering and illegal transfer of shares.
