Charred bodies of woman, boy found in empty Gulshan-e-Hadeed plot

The bodies of a woman and a twelve-year-old boy were found in an open plot much to the horror of people living near the link road in Gulshan-e-Hadeed in Karachi on Monday. They had been set on fire.

The people called the police helpline 15 Madadgaar at 9:00 am and tipped the police off. The bodies were in MD Khan Housing Society.

Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur told Samaa Digital that a team of Steel Town police said that the bodies were naked.

An initial examination led the police to understand that the woman could have been 28 and the boy about 12.

“The police could not get anything from the crime scene so it is difficult to ascertain their identity,” he said.

The bodies were sent to Jinnah hospital for DNA sample extraction.

The police will be working with the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee to try to find their families.

“It seems that they were kidnapped and then set ablaze on fire on the spot from,” he added.

— This is a developing story.