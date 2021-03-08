Monday, March 8, 2021  | 23 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Charred bodies of woman, boy found in empty Gulshan-e-Hadeed plot

It seems they were kidnapped and set ablaze, official says

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Charred bodies of woman, boy found in empty Gulshan-e-Hadeed plot

Photo: SAMAAA TV FILE

The bodies of a woman and a twelve-year-old boy were found in an open plot much to the horror of people living near the link road in Gulshan-e-Hadeed in Karachi on Monday. They had been set on fire.

The people called the police helpline 15 Madadgaar at 9:00 am and tipped the police off. The bodies were in MD Khan Housing Society.

Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur told Samaa Digital that a team of Steel Town police said that the bodies were naked.

An initial examination led the police to understand that the woman could have been 28 and the boy about 12.

“The police could not get anything from the crime scene so it is difficult to ascertain their identity,” he said.

The bodies were sent to Jinnah hospital for DNA sample extraction.

The police will be working with the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee to try to find their families.

“It seems that they were kidnapped and then set ablaze on fire on the spot from,” he added.

This is a developing story.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi Murder Police
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
Karachi, murder, police, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, charred bodies, woman, boy
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Senate Elections 2021: Yousuf Raza Gillani elected senator from Islamabad
Senate Elections 2021: Yousuf Raza Gillani elected senator from Islamabad
Karachi water supply to be disrupted for 72 hours: KWSB
Karachi water supply to be disrupted for 72 hours: KWSB
Lahore motorway rape Day 175: Court indicts Malhi, Shafqat Bagga
Lahore motorway rape Day 175: Court indicts Malhi, Shafqat Bagga
Three PTI MPAs have gone missing in Karachi: Khurram Zaman
Three PTI MPAs have gone missing in Karachi: Khurram Zaman
All Pakistan Muslim League shares Pervez Musharraf's latest picture
All Pakistan Muslim League shares Pervez Musharraf’s latest picture
PM Imran Khan wins National Assembly's confidence
PM Imran Khan wins National Assembly’s confidence
Pakistani drug lords take Nigerian mafia for a ride
Pakistani drug lords take Nigerian mafia for a ride
Indian airplane makes emergency landing in Karachi
Indian airplane makes emergency landing in Karachi
Shift the remaining PSL matches to UAE: Karachi Kings owner
Shift the remaining PSL matches to UAE: Karachi Kings owner
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.