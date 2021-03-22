Monday, March 22, 2021  | 7 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > News

Centre seeks return of three BPS-21 officers from Sindh

The province refuses to return their services

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Mar 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Centre seeks return of three BPS-21 officers from Sindh

Photo: SAMAA TV

The federal government has demanded the Sindh government return services of three BPS-21 officers, according to the Establishment Division.

These BPS-21 officers include Sindh Home Secretary Usman Chachar, Karachi Commissioner Naveed Shaikh and Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon.

But the Sindh government has declined to return the services of these officers.

The province is already short of officers and couldn’t return more to the centre, the chief secretary told the Establishment Division.

The centre earlier this month sought the services of five deputy inspectors general of the police.

Their transfers were stayed by a court on a petition filed by the civil society.

