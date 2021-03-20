CEC to lead bench hearing petitions against Gillani’s Senate win

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja will head the bench hearing petitions against PPP leader Yousuf Raza Gillani’s win in the March 3 Senate election.

A four-member bench headed ECP Punjab member Altaf Qureshi was hearing the case. But it would now be led by the chief commissioner himself.

This will be the first time that CEC Raja will hear a case filed by the PTI. The ruling party earlier demanded the commission and its chief step down following the outcome of the Senate election.

Gillani, who was backed by the opposition alliance, defeated PTI’s Abdul Hafeez Sheikh in the Senate election.

A day before the election, a video of Gillani’s son, Ali Haider, went viral in which he was seen telling MNAs on how to waste their Senate votes.

PTI members Farrukh Habib, Aalia Hamza, Kanwal Shozab and Malika Bukhari have filed petitions, challenging Gillani’s win and seeking Ali Haider’s disqualification as the Punjab Assembly member.