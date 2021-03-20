Saturday, March 20, 2021  | 5 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

CEC to lead bench hearing petitions against Gillani’s Senate win

PTI leaders filed petitions challenging the victory

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
CEC to lead bench hearing petitions against Gillani’s Senate win

Phpto Courtesy: Radio Pakistan

Listen to the story
Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja will head the bench hearing petitions against PPP leader Yousuf Raza Gillani's win in the March 3 Senate election. A four-member bench headed ECP Punjab member Altaf Qureshi was hearing the case. But it would now be led by the chief commissioner himself. This will be the first time that CEC Raja will hear a case filed by the PTI. The ruling party earlier demanded the commission and its chief step down following the outcome of the Senate election. Gillani, who was backed by the opposition alliance, defeated PTI's Abdul Hafeez Sheikh in the Senate election. A day before the election, a video of Gillani’s son, Ali Haider, went viral in which he was seen telling MNAs on how to waste their Senate votes.  PTI members Farrukh Habib, Aalia Hamza, Kanwal Shozab and Malika Bukhari have filed petitions, challenging Gillani's win and seeking Ali Haider's disqualification as the Punjab Assembly member.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja will head the bench hearing petitions against PPP leader Yousuf Raza Gillani’s win in the March 3 Senate election.

A four-member bench headed ECP Punjab member Altaf Qureshi was hearing the case. But it would now be led by the chief commissioner himself.

This will be the first time that CEC Raja will hear a case filed by the PTI. The ruling party earlier demanded the commission and its chief step down following the outcome of the Senate election.

Gillani, who was backed by the opposition alliance, defeated PTI’s Abdul Hafeez Sheikh in the Senate election.

A day before the election, a video of Gillani’s son, Ali Haider, went viral in which he was seen telling MNAs on how to waste their Senate votes. 

PTI members Farrukh Habib, Aalia Hamza, Kanwal Shozab and Malika Bukhari have filed petitions, challenging Gillani’s win and seeking Ali Haider’s disqualification as the Punjab Assembly member.

 
Election Commission of Pakistan PTI senate election YOUSUF RAZA GILLANI
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Pakistan, Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, PTI, Election Commission of Pakistan, Chief Election Commission,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
The mystery of Mumtaz Begum, Karachi Zoo’s 'foxy' lady
The mystery of Mumtaz Begum, Karachi Zoo’s ‘foxy’ lady
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Sindh markets and wedding halls to close at 10pm
Sindh markets and wedding halls to close at 10pm
Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape: a timeline
Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape: a timeline
Hyundai to launch Elantra in Pakistan on March 21
Hyundai to launch Elantra in Pakistan on March 21
WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger back online after brief suspension
WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger back online after brief suspension
How DailyMail set off misreporting in India in Meesha case
How DailyMail set off misreporting in India in Meesha case
Today's outlook: Lahore, Islamabad schools closed, PM decides petrol prices
Today’s outlook: Lahore, Islamabad schools closed, PM decides petrol prices
One killed, ten injured in Karachi bomb attack on Rangers
One killed, ten injured in Karachi bomb attack on Rangers
Jhelum: Religious scholar Engineer Muhammad Ali injured in knife attack
Jhelum: Religious scholar Engineer Muhammad Ali injured in knife attack
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.