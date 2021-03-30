Tuesday, March 30, 2021  | 15 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Health

Canada halts AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccines for people under 55

Many women worldwide developed blood clots weeks after vaccination

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Canada halts AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccines for people under 55

Photo: AFP

Listen to the story
Canadian experts on Monday recommended halting the use of AstraZeneca Covid-19 shots for people aged under 55, after a small but rising number of patients abroad suffered blood clots. Manitoba and Quebec provinces were the first to heed the new National Advisory Committee on Immunization and Health (NACI) guidelines, with each region responsible for its own immunization program. "There is substantial uncertainty about the benefits of providing AstraZeneca vaccines to adults under 55 years of age," Canada's deputy chief public health officer Howard Njoo told a news conference. "At this time, we are pausing the use of AstraZeneca vaccine to adults under 55 years of age, pending further risk-benefit analysis," he said. Officials, meanwhile, urged Canadians who have received the AstraZeneca shot in the last 20 days to consult a doctor. Health Canada and NACI doctors told a briefing that the manufacturer -- which has now posted a warning on the label -- would be asked to conduct a detailed assessment of the benefits and risks of its vaccine by age and sex. "To date, no cases of (blot clots) have been reported in Canada," Health Canada chief medical officer Supriya Sharma said.  "However, through our ongoing international collaboration, Health Canada has become aware that additional cases of these events have been reported in Europe," she said. The NACI earlier this month urged giving AstraZeneca shots only to people aged 18 to 64, saying clinical trials hadn't included enough seniors, then revised its recommendation to include people of 65 and over after reviewing "real-world evidence" of its effectiveness in seniors. The AstraZeneca vaccine candidate was approved for use in Canada in February, alongside Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna shots. Mostly young women affected NACI vice chair Shelley Deeks said most of the adverse health effects observed impacted women under 55, and occurred between four and 16 weeks after receipt of the vaccine. Rates of incidents, she said, ranged from one in a million people who received the AstraZeneca jab to as high as one in 100,000, according to German data. "The exact mechanism by which the AstraZeneca vaccine triggers the event is still under investigation," Deeks said. Canada is scheduled to receive 1.5 million surplus AstraZeneca doses from the United States, which has yet to approve its use domestically, on Tuesday. Separately, Canada has ordered 20 million AstraZeneca shots plus another two million doses of the same formula made by the Serum Institute of India. But as of Monday, it had distributed only about 500,000 doses made by the Serum Institute, and Njoo said only 300,000 of those had been administered. Few of them went to younger people, according to local reports. The AstraZeneca vaccine has had a rollercoaster ride, with Britain, which developed it, staunchly supporting its use, South Africa outright rejecting it, and more than a dozen EU nations suspending shots in mid-March before most restarted rollouts but with a patchwork of age restrictions. France has limited its use to over 55s, and Spain to under 65s, for example.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Canadian experts on Monday recommended halting the use of AstraZeneca Covid-19 shots for people aged under 55, after a small but rising number of patients abroad suffered blood clots.

Manitoba and Quebec provinces were the first to heed the new National Advisory Committee on Immunization and Health (NACI) guidelines, with each region responsible for its own immunization program.

“There is substantial uncertainty about the benefits of providing AstraZeneca vaccines to adults under 55 years of age,” Canada’s deputy chief public health officer Howard Njoo told a news conference.

“At this time, we are pausing the use of AstraZeneca vaccine to adults under 55 years of age, pending further risk-benefit analysis,” he said.

Officials, meanwhile, urged Canadians who have received the AstraZeneca shot in the last 20 days to consult a doctor.

Health Canada and NACI doctors told a briefing that the manufacturer — which has now posted a warning on the label — would be asked to conduct a detailed assessment of the benefits and risks of its vaccine by age and sex.

“To date, no cases of (blot clots) have been reported in Canada,” Health Canada chief medical officer Supriya Sharma said. 

“However, through our ongoing international collaboration, Health Canada has become aware that additional cases of these events have been reported in Europe,” she said.

The NACI earlier this month urged giving AstraZeneca shots only to people aged 18 to 64, saying clinical trials hadn’t included enough seniors, then revised its recommendation to include people of 65 and over after reviewing “real-world evidence” of its effectiveness in seniors.

The AstraZeneca vaccine candidate was approved for use in Canada in February, alongside Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna shots.

Mostly young women affected

NACI vice chair Shelley Deeks said most of the adverse health effects observed impacted women under 55, and occurred between four and 16 weeks after receipt of the vaccine.

Rates of incidents, she said, ranged from one in a million people who received the AstraZeneca jab to as high as one in 100,000, according to German data.

“The exact mechanism by which the AstraZeneca vaccine triggers the event is still under investigation,” Deeks said.

Canada is scheduled to receive 1.5 million surplus AstraZeneca doses from the United States, which has yet to approve its use domestically, on Tuesday.

Separately, Canada has ordered 20 million AstraZeneca shots plus another two million doses of the same formula made by the Serum Institute of India.

But as of Monday, it had distributed only about 500,000 doses made by the Serum Institute, and Njoo said only 300,000 of those had been administered. Few of them went to younger people, according to local reports.

The AstraZeneca vaccine has had a rollercoaster ride, with Britain, which developed it, staunchly supporting its use, South Africa outright rejecting it, and more than a dozen EU nations suspending shots in mid-March before most restarted rollouts but with a patchwork of age restrictions.

France has limited its use to over 55s, and Spain to under 65s, for example.

 
Coronavirus Covid News vaccine updates
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
astrazeneca vaccine, oxford vaccine, astrazeneca oxford vaccine, coronavirus vaccine updates, corona vaccines, blood clots astrazeneca
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore, Islamabad schools closed till April 11
Lahore, Islamabad schools closed till April 11
You can now borrow Rs10 million to finance your house
You can now borrow Rs10 million to finance your house
Third COVID-19 wave: 2,800 patients in critical care
Third COVID-19 wave: 2,800 patients in critical care
Pakistan increases profit rates on National Savings schemes
Pakistan increases profit rates on National Savings schemes
Karachi temperatures to rise next week: Met office
Karachi temperatures to rise next week: Met office
All indoor, outdoor weddings banned across Pakistan
All indoor, outdoor weddings banned across Pakistan
Today's outlook: Lahore considers complete lockdown, Pakistan observes Shab-e-Baraat
Today’s outlook: Lahore considers complete lockdown, Pakistan observes Shab-e-Baraat
NCOC meets to decide on lockdowns
NCOC meets to decide on lockdowns
Karachi imposes lockdown in District Central's three virus hotspots
Karachi imposes lockdown in District Central’s three virus hotspots
Karachi to receive additional 450MW of electricity this summer: minister
Karachi to receive additional 450MW of electricity this summer: minister
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.