Cambridge agrees to reschedule O-level exams: Pakistan education minister

The Cambridge board has agreed to reschedule the O-level exams after May 15, Pakistan Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said Thursday.

“After detailed discussions, Cambridge has agreed to reschedule ‘O’ level exams to after May 15,” Mahmood said on Twitter. “Details will be shared later by them.”

After detailed discussions, Cambridge has agreed to reschedule ‘O’ level exams to after May 15. Details will be shared later by them. However, ‘A’ and ‘As’ level exams will take place as per the original timetable, following all the SOPs. Wishing everyone success in the exams — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) March 25, 2021

He, however, said that A- and As-level exams will take place as per the schedule. The minister held discussions with the Cambridge board after receiving emails and messages from the students, asking him to get the exams postponed.

O/A-level students across the country wanted the international board to cancel the May/June 2021 exams.

They said that due to online classes, their preparation for the board exams is not sufficient and the syllabi of most of their courses have not been completed.