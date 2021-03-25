Thursday, March 25, 2021  | 10 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
Facebook Twitter Youtube
HOME > Education

Cambridge agrees to reschedule O-level exams: Pakistan education minister

A-level exams to be held as per schedule

Posted: Mar 26, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 26, 2021
Cambridge agrees to reschedule O-level exams: Pakistan education minister

Photo: File

The Cambridge board has agreed to reschedule the O-level exams after May 15, Pakistan Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said Thursday.

“After detailed discussions, Cambridge has agreed to reschedule ‘O’ level exams to after May 15,” Mahmood said on Twitter. “Details will be shared later by them.”

He, however, said that A- and As-level exams will take place as per the schedule. The minister held discussions with the Cambridge board after receiving emails and messages from the students, asking him to get the exams postponed.

O/A-level students across the country wanted the international board to cancel the May/June 2021 exams.

They said that due to online classes, their preparation for the board exams is not sufficient and the syllabi of most of their courses have not been completed.

 
