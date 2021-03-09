Cabinet meeting: Approval of Broadsheet panel chief’s pay

A Federal Cabinet meeting will be headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan today [Tuesday].

The session has a 16-point agenda which includes the approval of the salary of Justice (retired) Sheikh Azmat Saeed, who is the chairperson of the Broadsheet Commission.

The Attorney General Office has clarified that all the documents have been sent to the Broadsheet Commission and promised “complete corporation”.

The cabinet will discuss an increment in the Coronavirus Emergency Fund and the State Bank of Pakistan’s Amendment Bill. The prime minister will be briefed about the Islamabad Metro Bus project as well.

The cabinet will consider increasing the price of ghee at utility stores under the prime minister’s package. The cabinet will overlook the draft of the Pakistan Institute of Education Bill 2021.

The February 19 decision of the Economic Coordination Committee will be presented to the cabinet for ratification as well.

What is the Broadsheet reference?

UK-based firm Broadsheet LLC was hired in 2000 by General Pervez Musharraf’s government to recover assets stolen by the past Pakistani governments. The contract expired in 2003 and the firm alleged it was not paid.

It sued Pakistan in the London Court of International Arbitration in 2016 and won an award of $21 million in 2019.

Islamabad appealed the decision in the London High Court and the award was increased to $33 million. UK authorities recently seized $28.7 million from the Pakistan High Commission’s account and the rest remains payable.

Justice (retired) Sheikh had been working as the deputy prosecutor general of the National Accountability Bureau when the anti-corruption watchdog signed an agreement with Broadsheet LLC.