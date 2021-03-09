Tuesday, March 9, 2021  | 24 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Cabinet approves bill to make SBP answerable to Pakistan parliament

It will now be tabled in parliament

Posted: Mar 9, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Cabinet approves bill to make SBP answerable to Pakistan parliament

Photo: PID

The federal cabinet approved on Tuesday the State Bank of Pakistan Amendment Bill, 2021 that would make the central bank answerable to parliament.

Information Minister Shibli Faraz and Finance Minister Hafeez Shaikh made the announcement at a press briefing in Islamabad. The purpose of this bill was to make the SBP more independent and improve economic situation of the country, Shaikh said.

The cabinet approved the Income Tax Amendment Bill, 2021 too. It would reduce tax exemptions and make the system transparent, according to the finance minister.

Both bills will now be tabled in the National Assembly. However, the government team didn’t give a timeline for presenting the bills in parliament.

Faraz said the government had reduced the losses of state-owned enterprises to half. These entities would become profitable in the next few years, he added.

Shaikh said that strengthening the national institutions and making them independent was the government’s top priority.

Concrete measures are being taken to control inflation, according to the minister. The government had reduced its expenses and there was a primary balance in the country after a long time, he said.

Dr Ishrat Hussain, PM’s aide on institutional reforms and austerity, said that reforms were the need of the hour and the government was focused on improving the performance of institutions.

