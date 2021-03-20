Boat capsizes in Multan, two missing

Two persons went missing on Saturday after a boat capsized in Multan.

The incident took place due to overloading. The boat had seating capacity of three persons.

The boat carrying six people, including five family members, capsized near Sandela Sikandari Nullah along the River Chenab.

Rescue officials reached the scene and saved four people. Their condition is out of danger.

The rescue operation for the missing persons has been going on for past two to three hours.