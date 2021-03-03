Bilawal vows to have Gillani elected as Senate chairman

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari promised on Wednesday to have Yousuf Raza Gillani elected as the Senate chairman.

Bilawal was addressing a press conference after Gillani defeated PTI’s Hafeez Shaikh in the election for a Senate seat from Islamabad.

“This is a historic victory of the Pakistan Democratic Movement,” the PPP chairman said. He thanked Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Nawaz Sharif and all PDM parties for the way they called out the government.

The PPP chairman called Gillani’s victory a “no-confidence in the IMF programme, PTI-IMF budget and the economic situation of the country”.

“It is the failure of the finance minister who is running our economy,” Bilawal said.

“Gillani was elected as the speaker of house and the prime minister and after today, God willing, he will be elected as the Senate chairman.”

Gillani, who was the PDM candidate, bagged 169 votes in the Senate election, according to unofficial results. His opponent and PTI nominee Hafeez Shaikh secured 164 votes.

The PTI will challenge the election result, according to PM’s aide Shahbaz Gill. At least seven votes were rejected and Shaikh lost by five votes, Gill said.