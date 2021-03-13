Saturday, March 13, 2021  | 28 Rajab, 1442
HOME > News

Bilawal reminds Talal Chaudhry of ‘party reorganization’ incident

PML-N leader taunted him for believing in the establishment's 'neutrality'

Posted: Mar 13, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry engaged in a verbal spat following the Senate chairman and deputy chairman election on Friday.

The PDM leaders exchanged jibes after their candidates Yousuf Raza Gillani and Maulana Ghafoor Haideri lost the election to PTI's Sadiq Sanjrani and Mirza Mohammad Khan Afridi.

Chaudhry, a former state minister, taunted the PPP chairman for believing in the establishment's “neutrality”. Prior to the election, Gillani had said that he had found the establishment “neutral”

Bilawal returned the jibe by saying that he was not involved in any kind of "party reorganization".

“What was it…tanzeemsaazi," the PPP chief sarcastically asked reporters. “There is nothing like that here. We are fighting a democratic battle and striving for victory in that fashion.”

Bilawal was hinting at an attack on Chaudhry after he allegedly went to a woman lawmaker’s home in Faisalabad last year.

Chaudhry had later said that he had gone their for “ party reorganization” .

 
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Pakistan PDM PPP senate elections talal chaudhry
