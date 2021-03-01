BAP will support Hafeez Shaikh in Senate polls: interior minister

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said on Monday that the Balochistan Awami Party has promised its support for PTI’s Senate candidate Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

The announcement was made after a meeting between the minister and BAP leaders in Islamabad.

Shaikh, the federal minister for finance, is the PTI Senate candidate from Islamabad. Yousuf Raza Gillani, his rival and the former prime minister, is being backed by the opposition.

Rasheed predicted Shaikh’s victory in the March 3 election, saying that the MQM-P and other coalition partners would vote for him.

Polling to elect senators will be held on March 3. Twelve senators will be elected each from KP and Balochistan. Eleven members will be elected from Sindh and two from Islamabad.

All 11 senators from Punjab have already been elected unopposed after an understanding between the PTI and the PML-N.