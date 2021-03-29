Balochistan govt employees block Quetta roads, demand higher salaries

They want their salaries to be increased

A traffic jam was reported near Quetta's Secretariat Chowk after Balochistan government employees blocked it during a protest on Monday.

The protesters, all members of the Balochistan Employees Grand Alliance, said that they will not move till the government meets their demands. They have demanded a 25% increase in their salaries.

"We will not move till the government issues a notification on the salary increase and hands it to us," a protester said.

The prices of commodities are going up by the day and we can't afford them anymore, another government employee said.

The protesters have started marching towards the Edhi Chowk.

Protest in Chaman

People in Chaman staged a protest against the dumping of garbage near their houses on Bypass Road.

They claimed that the trash has been dumped by the municipal corporation.

The road was temporarily closed for traffic.

Additional reporting by Saeed Achakzai.