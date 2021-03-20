Bahawalnagar man rapes house worker: police

A man, identified as Muhammad Abbas, raped an 18-year-old domestic worker at his house near the Madrassa police station in Bahawalnagar, the police said Saturday.

“The survivor was working when Abbas, along with a friend, dragged her to a nearby room and raped her,” the investigation officer said.

“When the woman screamed and protested, a number of people from the area broke into the room and caught the suspect red-handed.”

Abbas managed to flee from the crime scene. The 18-year-old, on the other hand, was rushed to the hospital where she is under treatment.

“Her medical test will be conducted soon,” the officer said, adding that the survivor’s father worked for Abbas’s family.

An FIR has been registered at the Madrassa police station. The woman’s family has demanded justice. “I will take my own life if Abbas is not caught and punished,” the 18-year-old said.

The police are conducting raids to arrest the suspects.