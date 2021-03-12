Friday, March 12, 2021  | 27 Rajab, 1442
News

Aurat March releases statement against false allegations

Blasphemy allegations are false, it said

Posted: Mar 12, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Aurat March releases statement against false allegations

Photo: Twitter/Aurat March Sindh

A number of doctored videos and images have been doing the rounds on social media framing the Aurat Marchers as blasphemers, the organisers of the march have said in a statement.

This doctored material, aimed at propagating violence and hatred towards women organisers, has been shared by mainstream journalists such as Ansar Abbasi and Orya Maqbool Jan, as well several politicians without verification, it added.

The statement said that women were accused of holding a French flag at the Aurat March in Islamabad. Organisers have clarified that the flag was of Women’s Democratic Front, a women’s organisation in Pakistan. The French flag has blue, white and red stripes, while the WDF’s flag has red, white and purple ones, and that too in a different order.

Related: Fact-check: Ansar Abbasi and the Aurat March disinformation campaign

The WDF flag was adopted at the organisation’s founding conference in 2018 in Islamabad. WDF stands against all forms of imperialism, the organisers said, and would never raise the flag of a former colonial power like France.

There was no blasphemous content on banners

There was a banner at the Lahore Aurat March which some religious parties said was blasphemous. The banner was written with the testimony of female victim who was molested by a 50-year-old Qari when she was nine years old. The banner had nothing to do with any religious figure and did not contain blasphemous content.

Women did not chant blasphemous slogans

The third allegation is that the words ‘Allah’ and ‘Rasool’ were used in slogans in Aurat March, Karachi. Organisers said the words in the slogans were ‘Mullah’, ‘Fazloo’ (Fazlur Rehman), ‘Ansar’ (Abbasi) and Orya (Maqbool Jan). Fake subtitles were added to the video of the slogans to make them sound blasphemous. Aurat March Karachi has shared the full list of slogans in the video being circulated as blasphemous.

Journalists, activists, students condemn anti-march propaganda

More than 200 people were signatories to a statement, which condemned the propaganda against the march. ” We strongly condemn the deliberate, irresponsible, and malicious circulation of falsely captioned videos and media from the Aurat Marches.”

The statement demanded:

  1. “A public apology and immediate retraction by all the journalists and media houses who have shared disinformation about the Aurat Marches and that this is put out on the social media accounts, newspapers, television shows, etc
  2. That individual journalists and media organisations desist from spreading false and malicious information endangering the lives of Aurat March organisers and participants
  3. That media houses stop inviting individuals with a history of repeatedly and deliberately spreading disinformation on their platforms”

It called on:

  1. “Others in the media to fact-check this malicious campaign against Aurat March and to responsibly and accurately report on these reprisals — including false allegations that effectively incite violence — against women exercising their fundamental rights as citizens
  2. The media to urgently introduce mandatory anti-bias training for these particular journalists because their social media shares not only showed a lack of journalistic rigour but also their bias towards feminist movements
  3. The media to develop internal mechanisms to mitigate the spread of disinformation through responsible and factually accurate reporting, and to implement corrective measures when journalistic ethics are breached — especially when they risk causing harm to people from vulnerable and marginalised groups
  4. Individuals with public platforms to practice responsible civic behaviour, and to refrain from engaging in abusive and inflammatory campaigns”

In addition, Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has condemned ” deliberate, vicious campaign against a ” deliberate, vicious campaign against” the march.

Federal minister Fawad Chaudhry and Bakhtawar Bhutto have also condemned the doctored content.

Aurat March
 
