Aurat March 2021: Pakistan women demand better healthcare

Women, men, and transgender people across Pakistan have started gathering in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Hyderabad, Quetta, and Multan to attend the Aurat March 2021.

The march is held every year on International Women’s Day.

This time, the marchers have asked for better healthcare facilities for everyone as the country continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic laid bare the stark inequalities in our society,” said the Feminist Manifesto on Health released by Aurat March Lahore. “Globally, we found the heart of society to be diseased. Diseased with injustice and inequality, with patriarchy and violence on gendered bodies, with vast inequalities and capitalism, and with the dehumanisation of races and ethnicities. Our collective body was in pain.”

The preparations have been completed and people are arriving at different locations with their placards.

In Lahore, the march will start from the Lahore Press Club. It will pass through Faletti’s Hotel to reach the PIA office building. The march will begin at 2pm and continue till 6pm.

Women in Karachi have begun gathering at Frere Hall. The march will start at 3pm.

People in Islamabad have reached the Islamabad Press Club for the march.

In Multan, the marchers will gather at the Nawa Shehar Chowk and continue walking till the press club.

“This year we are fighting patriarchy and Covid-19 simultaneously. So wear a mask and sanitise your hands,” said Aurat March Multan in a tweet.

Women’s Day in Pakistan

Many Pakistani celebrities, politicians, government officers and other officials in their messages on the International Women’s Day said that they hope for a future where women aren’t denied their basic rights.

Pakistani women have contributed immensely to the nation’s glory and honour, said Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa. Women in uniform have proved their mettle by contributing copiously in diverse fields serving the nation and humanity. They deserve our immense respect and gratitude, he said.

Information minister Shibli Faraz said that the government is committed to empowerment and social protection of women by providing them equal opportunities of progress and ensuring their rights.

Women’s rights is top priority of the federal government because it is imperative for the formation of a progressive society, said National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar.

“A society without empowered women becomes dysfunctional,” said PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz in a tweet. “I dream of a Pakistan where women excel in every field and play leading roles.”

Feminist manifesto

The Aurat March Lahore released its manifesto on healthcare, and asked for an increase in the national budget for health, and ensuring proper healthcare for marginalised groups.

“Feminist Manifesto on Healthcare – Aurat March Lahore 2021” details the organisers’ demands regarding physical, reproductive and mental health.

“We demand that the state fulfil its own constitutional obligations: Article 38 of the Constitution of Pakistan states that the state shall “provide basic necessities of life, such as food, clothing, housing, education and medical relief, for all such citizens, irrespective of sex, caste, creed or race, as are permanently or temporarily unable to earn their livelihood on account of infirmity, sickness or unemployment.”

The manifesto asks for health budget to be increased to 5% of the GDP in the 2021-22 fiscal budget with specific information on allocated for women’s, transgender, reproductive, mental and rehabilitative health.

It expressed concerns at the government’s universal healthcare programme, Sehat Sahulat programme, being made accessible to only those who are registered with NARDA and have a CNIC.

“We recognise gender-based violence and violation of our bodies as a healthcare issue since it disproportionately harms the physical and mental capacities of survivors, and their loved ones,” it added.

Aurat March Sindh, on the other hand, has asked for additional hostels for women students and an end to an “undeclared curfew” for them in the province.

It has also demanded the Sindh Domestic Workers Act be enacted, which will ensure the right to minimum wage for domestic workers.