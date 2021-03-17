Wednesday, March 17, 2021  | 2 Shaaban, 1442
Attock shopkeeper accused of raping twelve-year-old

Survivor moved to the hospital for medical exam

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 12 hours ago
A man, along with his friend, raped a twelve-year-old child in Attock's Darul Islam Colony, the police said on Wednesday. According to the investigation officer, the child was alone at home when two men in her neighbourhood broke into the house and raped her. "One of the suspects owned a shop in the area." The survivor's mother was employed as a domestic worker while her father worked as a labourer. "When we got home, my daughter narrated the entire incident to me after which we called the police." The 12-year-old has been moved to a hospital for a medical examination. An FIR has been registered. The perpetrators, on the other hand, have shut down their shop and are on the run. The police are conducting raids to arrest them as soon as possible.
