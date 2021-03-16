At a glance: Your COVID-19 vaccination process

Government health guidelines for people over 60
You will be given two doses of the Sinopharm vaccine 21 days apart.
It is absolutely free.
Please read the additional information on government health guidelines for people over 60 years, given below.
People over 60-70 years: Text message your CNIC number (without spaces and dashes) to the government’s official 1166 number to register.
You can send the text message from any mobile phone number
The government will text message you back this information:
Your vaccine centre
The date
Your PIN code (which the vaccinator will ask for to verify it is you at the centre)
Vaccination centres are open 9am to 5pm generally.
You can also register for your vaccination at the government’s website: nims.nadra.gov.pk
Please read the following information that is for the Sinopharm vaccine being given to everyone over 60 years in Pakistan. This applies to health workers as well.
One dose of the vaccine does not confer full immunity. You need both doses. While we don’t know the exact duration, most experts say immunity after vaccination lasts between four and six months.
A person develops:
This is why those who are vaccinated still need to wear masks and heed all other coronavirus precautions.