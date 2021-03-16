At a glance: Your COVID-19 vaccination process

You will be given two doses of the Sinopharm vaccine 21 days apart.

It is absolutely free.



Please read the additional information on government health guidelines for people over 60 years, given below.

How to register

People over 60-70 years: Text message your CNIC number (without spaces and dashes) to the government’s official 1166 number to register.

You can send the text message from any mobile phone number

The government will text message you back this information:

Your vaccine centre

The date

Your PIN code (which the vaccinator will ask for to verify it is you at the centre)

Vaccination centres are open 9am to 5pm generally.

You can also register for your vaccination at the government’s website: nims.nadra.gov.pk

Please read the following information that is for the Sinopharm vaccine being given to everyone over 60 years in Pakistan. This applies to health workers as well.

Before you go to get vaccinated

If you’re taking blood thinners, you need to stop taking them two days before the vaccination.

Make sure you have breakfast or lunch before going. You cannot get the vaccine on an empty stomach.

Wear a button-down or short-sleeved shirt for convenience since you get the shot in the upper arm

How you will be vaccinated

First you will sit in the waiting area

Go to the registration desk when your turn comes

The line is managed by a healthcare staffer who will call you

Provide your biodata, medical history, any underlying conditions and all medicines you take

Your vitals will be taken. These include heart rate, temperature, blood pressure

Then you go to the separate NADRA registration desk

Your CNIC number will be matched and verified

Next you will go to the vaccination booth

The vaccinator will confirm your details and administer the vaccine

Your name, vaccine name and dose will be recorded on your vaccination card

Keep your vaccination card with you for when you need to come to get your second dose

After you get the vaccine, go to the post-vaccination waiting area

It can be labeled AEFI (adverse event following immunisation)

You will need to wait for 30 minutes so you can be monitored for any possible side effects

Usually, you’ll only feel slight pain or a bump on the injection site

You can now go home

Remember

One dose of the vaccine does not confer full immunity. You need both doses. While we don’t know the exact duration, most experts say immunity after vaccination lasts between four and six months.

A person develops:

partial immunity two weeks after the first dose

full immunity two weeks after the second dose

This is why those who are vaccinated still need to wear masks and heed all other coronavirus precautions.