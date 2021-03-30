Tuesday, March 30, 2021  | 15 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Asad Umar tells provinces to ensure coronavirus SOP implementation

Says politicians, leaders setting bad example

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Asad Umar tells provinces to ensure coronavirus SOP implementation

Photo: File

Listen to the story
The head of the National Command and Operation Centre, Asad Umar, has instructed all provinces to strictly ensure the implementation of coronavirus SOPs. In a letter to provincial secretaries, he wrote that during the third wave of the coronavirus, people have been careless in taking precautionary measures. As the number of cases rise, politicians and leaders not wearing masks or practicing social distancing are sending out a bad message to the public, the letter stated. Umar said that violations in some sectors don't make it possible to prevent the spread of the virus in other industries. "We are, therefore, requesting provinces to make sure people are wearing masks, social distancing and taking all necessary precautions," he added. In a meeting on Sunday, the NCOC banned all indoor and outdoor wedding ceremonies across the country starting April 5. Umar said that the rise in cases in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad was due to the UK variant. In the last 24 hours, Pakistan reported over 4,000 cases while 100 people succumbed to the virus. Experts have called the increase in coronavirus metrics alarming. New restrictions in Punjab The cabinet committee on coronavirus in Punjab has banned outdoor dining and public transport in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, and a number of other cities. Weddings ceremonies, both outdoor and indoor, and public gatherings have been banned in these areas. Parks and recreational spots have been closed as well. A restriction has been placed on Orange and Greenline Metro buses and trains. Shopping malls and markets in these areas will be allowed to open till 6pm.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The head of the National Command and Operation Centre, Asad Umar, has instructed all provinces to strictly ensure the implementation of coronavirus SOPs.

In a letter to provincial secretaries, he wrote that during the third wave of the coronavirus, people have been careless in taking precautionary measures.

As the number of cases rise, politicians and leaders not wearing masks or practicing social distancing are sending out a bad message to the public, the letter stated.

Umar said that violations in some sectors don’t make it possible to prevent the spread of the virus in other industries. “We are, therefore, requesting provinces to make sure people are wearing masks, social distancing and taking all necessary precautions,” he added.

In a meeting on Sunday, the NCOC banned all indoor and outdoor wedding ceremonies across the country starting April 5. Umar said that the rise in cases in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad was due to the UK variant.

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan reported over 4,000 cases while 100 people succumbed to the virus. Experts have called the increase in coronavirus metrics alarming.

New restrictions in Punjab

The cabinet committee on coronavirus in Punjab has banned outdoor dining and public transport in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, and a number of other cities.

Weddings ceremonies, both outdoor and indoor, and public gatherings have been banned in these areas. Parks and recreational spots have been closed as well.

A restriction has been placed on Orange and Greenline Metro buses and trains. Shopping malls and markets in these areas will be allowed to open till 6pm.

 
asad umar Coronavirus lockdownS
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Asad Umar, NCOC meeting, coronavirus SOPs, coronavirus cases in pakistan, coronavirus in provinces
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore, Islamabad schools closed till April 11
Lahore, Islamabad schools closed till April 11
You can now borrow Rs10 million to finance your house
You can now borrow Rs10 million to finance your house
Third COVID-19 wave: 2,800 patients in critical care
Third COVID-19 wave: 2,800 patients in critical care
Karachi temperatures to rise next week: Met office
Karachi temperatures to rise next week: Met office
Pakistan increases profit rates on National Savings schemes
Pakistan increases profit rates on National Savings schemes
All indoor, outdoor weddings banned across Pakistan
All indoor, outdoor weddings banned across Pakistan
Today's outlook: Lahore considers complete lockdown, Pakistan observes Shab-e-Baraat
Today’s outlook: Lahore considers complete lockdown, Pakistan observes Shab-e-Baraat
NCOC meets to decide on lockdowns
NCOC meets to decide on lockdowns
Karachi imposes lockdown in District Central's three virus hotspots
Karachi imposes lockdown in District Central’s three virus hotspots
Karachi to receive additional 450MW of electricity this summer: minister
Karachi to receive additional 450MW of electricity this summer: minister
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.