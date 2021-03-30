Asad Umar tells provinces to ensure coronavirus SOP implementation

The head of the National Command and Operation Centre, Asad Umar, has instructed all provinces to strictly ensure the implementation of coronavirus SOPs.

In a letter to provincial secretaries, he wrote that during the third wave of the coronavirus, people have been careless in taking precautionary measures.

As the number of cases rise, politicians and leaders not wearing masks or practicing social distancing are sending out a bad message to the public, the letter stated.

Umar said that violations in some sectors don’t make it possible to prevent the spread of the virus in other industries. “We are, therefore, requesting provinces to make sure people are wearing masks, social distancing and taking all necessary precautions,” he added.

In a meeting on Sunday, the NCOC banned all indoor and outdoor wedding ceremonies across the country starting April 5. Umar said that the rise in cases in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad was due to the UK variant.

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan reported over 4,000 cases while 100 people succumbed to the virus. Experts have called the increase in coronavirus metrics alarming.

New restrictions in Punjab

The cabinet committee on coronavirus in Punjab has banned outdoor dining and public transport in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, and a number of other cities.

Weddings ceremonies, both outdoor and indoor, and public gatherings have been banned in these areas. Parks and recreational spots have been closed as well.

A restriction has been placed on Orange and Greenline Metro buses and trains. Shopping malls and markets in these areas will be allowed to open till 6pm.