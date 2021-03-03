Wednesday, March 3, 2021  | 18 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
X

vs
HOME > News

All you need to know about Senate Elections 2021

SAMAA TV explains it all

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The polling for Senate Election 2021 is being held in the National and provincial assemblies in Pakistan. Over 200 MNAs have already cast their votes. But how does the voting work?

Watch the video to find out how many people are contesting the elections and how many senators are there in Pakistan.

To read the live updates of the elections, click here.

What do Senators do?

A senator has roughly the same perks and privileges as an MNA.

In a sense, their real power lies in balancing out voting on making new laws. New laws or changes to the biggest law of the land, the Constitution, can be put forward by any house of elected representatives now. If the National Assembly comes up with a law, it can vote to pass it but it then has to send it to be approved by the Senate. And vice versa for the Senate, which has to send new laws or changes to the National Assembly after its house passes it.

The National Assembly tends to be Punjab-strong (that is why it is informally called the House of the Federation). But because the Senate has an equal number of senators from each province there is a higher chance of them either rejecting or asking for changes to, say, any new law that may put other provinces at a disadvantage. It is a system of checks and balances to prevent power from being abused.

They have no financial powers over the national budget as such. All they can do is make recommendations to the National Assembly—which can be ignored.

They have no say in the election of a prime minister. That is done by the National Assembly.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
samaa elections 2021
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
senate elections, senate election in Pakistan, senate of Pakistan, Next Senate election in Pakistan, senate election 2021 predictions, Pakistan senate election 2021 predictions, Pakistan senate elections 2021, next senate election in Pakistan, 2021 Pakistani Senate election, 2021 Senate election, Prediction about Senate Elections, Senate election procedure in Pakistan, pakistan senate members list 2021
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore motorway rape Day 175: Court indicts Malhi, Shafqat Bagga
Lahore motorway rape Day 175: Court indicts Malhi, Shafqat Bagga
Senate Elections 2021: Yousuf Raza Gillani elected senator from Islamabad
Senate Elections 2021: Yousuf Raza Gillani elected senator from Islamabad
Centre recommends three names for Sindh inspector general's post
Centre recommends three names for Sindh inspector general’s post
Watch: Indian pilot Abhinandan’s never seen before video
Watch: Indian pilot Abhinandan’s never seen before video
KMC moves to clear Karachi's Orangi nullah of encroachments
KMC moves to clear Karachi’s Orangi nullah of encroachments
Karachi water supply to be disrupted for 72 hours: KWSB
Karachi water supply to be disrupted for 72 hours: KWSB
All Pakistan Muslim League shares Pervez Musharraf's latest picture
All Pakistan Muslim League shares Pervez Musharraf’s latest picture
Islamabad murder: Protesters block Murree Road
Islamabad murder: Protesters block Murree Road
Indian rooster kills owner with cockfight blade
Indian rooster kills owner with cockfight blade
Protest erupts in Abbottabad following blasphemy charges against inmate
Protest erupts in Abbottabad following blasphemy charges against inmate
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.