All you need to know about Senate Elections 2021

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The polling for Senate Election 2021 is being held in the National and provincial assemblies in Pakistan. Over 200 MNAs have already cast their votes. But how does the voting work?

Watch the video to find out how many people are contesting the elections and how many senators are there in Pakistan.

To read the live updates of the elections, click here.

What do Senators do?

A senator has roughly the same perks and privileges as an MNA.

In a sense, their real power lies in balancing out voting on making new laws. New laws or changes to the biggest law of the land, the Constitution, can be put forward by any house of elected representatives now. If the National Assembly comes up with a law, it can vote to pass it but it then has to send it to be approved by the Senate. And vice versa for the Senate, which has to send new laws or changes to the National Assembly after its house passes it.

The National Assembly tends to be Punjab-strong (that is why it is informally called the House of the Federation). But because the Senate has an equal number of senators from each province there is a higher chance of them either rejecting or asking for changes to, say, any new law that may put other provinces at a disadvantage. It is a system of checks and balances to prevent power from being abused.

They have no financial powers over the national budget as such. All they can do is make recommendations to the National Assembly—which can be ignored.

They have no say in the election of a prime minister. That is done by the National Assembly.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.