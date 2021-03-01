Monday, March 1, 2021  | 16 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

All Pakistan Muslim League shares Pervez Musharraf’s latest picture

He has been in Dubai since 2016

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
All Pakistan Muslim League shares Pervez Musharraf’s latest picture

Photo: File

All Pakistan Muslim League has shared the latest picture of former president Pervez Musharraf, who is seeking medical treatment in Dubai.

The picture was shared on the party’s Twitter account on Sunday. “We are requesting you all to pray for Musharraf’s health,” it said.

Federal Science Minister Fawad Chaudhry also shared the picture. “Wishing you best of health Mr President good to see you smiling you have fought for Pakistan all your life prayers and best wishes,” he wrote.

On December 17, 2019 a special bench sentenced Musharraf to death in a treason case under Article 6 of the Constitution. The law states that any person who abrogates or suspends the Constitution “by use of force or show of force” is guilty of high treason.

The PML-N government had filed the treason case against Musharraf over his decision to impose an extra-constitutional emergency in November 2007.

Musharraf was indicted in the case in March 2014 for suspending the Constitution in 2007. In 2016, he left to seek medical treatment in Dubai and hasn’t returned since.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
pervez musharraf
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Samaa Breaking, Samaa Sports Islamabad United, PSL,2019, Pakistan Super League, Karachi Kings, Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators, Pak Vs South, T20, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik, Lahore Qalander, Psl Song, Latest Videos, Quetta gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars, QG vs LQ 2021, PSL live match today, LQ vs QG 2021, Quetta gladiators, lahore qalandars, peshawar zalmi, islamabad united, multan sultans, shahid afridi, hasan ali, chris gayle, samaa news live, chris gayle batting
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
Karachi couple cooks the perfect car loan scam, fleeces hundreds
Karachi couple cooks the perfect car loan scam, fleeces hundreds
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
SFA seals cake factory in Karachi's Korangi
SFA seals cake factory in Karachi’s Korangi
Four killed in car crash on Karachi's University Road
Four killed in car crash on Karachi’s University Road
Centre recommends three names for Sindh inspector general's post
Centre recommends three names for Sindh inspector general’s post
‘Put Imran Khan in a chingchi to taste 4K Chowrangi’
‘Put Imran Khan in a chingchi to taste 4K Chowrangi’
KMC moves to clear Karachi's Orangi nullah of encroachments
KMC moves to clear Karachi’s Orangi nullah of encroachments
Watch: Indian pilot Abhinand’s never seen before video
Watch: Indian pilot Abhinand’s never seen before video
NAB recovers Karachi land worth Rs21b in fake accounts case
NAB recovers Karachi land worth Rs21b in fake accounts case
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.