All Pakistan Muslim League shares Pervez Musharraf’s latest picture

All Pakistan Muslim League has shared the latest picture of former president Pervez Musharraf, who is seeking medical treatment in Dubai.

The picture was shared on the party’s Twitter account on Sunday. “We are requesting you all to pray for Musharraf’s health,” it said.

آپ سب لوگوں سے درخواست ہے جنرل پرویز مشرف صاحب کی زندگی صحت سلامتی کے لئے دعا کریں.

جزاک اللہ pic.twitter.com/xmgcVCsLB6 — Pakistan First (@APMLOfficial_) February 28, 2021

Federal Science Minister Fawad Chaudhry also shared the picture. “Wishing you best of health Mr President good to see you smiling you have fought for Pakistan all your life prayers and best wishes,” he wrote.

On December 17, 2019 a special bench sentenced Musharraf to death in a treason case under Article 6 of the Constitution. The law states that any person who abrogates or suspends the Constitution “by use of force or show of force” is guilty of high treason.

The PML-N government had filed the treason case against Musharraf over his decision to impose an extra-constitutional emergency in November 2007.

Musharraf was indicted in the case in March 2014 for suspending the Constitution in 2007. In 2016, he left to seek medical treatment in Dubai and hasn’t returned since.

