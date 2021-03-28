All Islamabad private educational institutions closed till April 11

All private educational institutions in Islamabad will remain closed till April 11, according to a notification issued by the federal education ministry.

Earlier, the Islamabad administration had closed all educational institutions in the virus hotspots on March 15.

Due to an increase in the number of the coronavirus cases, the government has decided to close all the private educational institutions.

All kinds of “on campus academic activities”, including tests and mid-terms have also been banned, read the notification.

“All private educational institutions are advised to ensure compliance in true letter and spirit,” it added.