Sunday, March 28, 2021  | 13 Shaaban, 1442
All indoor, outdoor weddings banned across Pakistan

New restrictions to be imposed from April 5: NCOC

Posted: Mar 28, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
The National Command and Operation Centre has banned both indoor and outdoor weddings across the country due to the rising coronavirus metrics.

The new restrictions will be imposed from April 5 and last throughout Ramazan, Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar said on Sunday.

“Provinces will be free to implement restrictions early in time as per the situation on the ground,” read the NCOC statement.

He said that a decision to tighten restrictions has been taken because of the rising number of critical coronavirus patients at hospitals in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad.

The forum will meet again on April 7 to review the situation. It will decide on schools, intra-city travel and lockdowns as well.

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan reported 4,767 coronavirus cases and 57 deaths. Umar said that the coronavirus situation in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad was bad because of the UK strain.

The positivity has been consistently higher than five percent since March 10.

Umar announced on Friday that COVID-19 vaccine registration for Pakistani above 50 years will start on March 30.

Registration for people over 60 is ongoing. The two-dose Sinopharm vaccine is being given in this phase. You can read more about the process here.

Punjab to arrest people without face masks: Firdous

“Punjab has decided that anyone seen not wearing a mask in public will be fined and sent to jail for up to six months,” Special Assistant to Punjab CM Firdous Ashiq Awan pointed out.

She said that the NCOC has highlighted the coronavirus SOP violations at shops and markets in the province. “In Ramazan, it will get more difficult to ensure the implementation of precautionary measures.”

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will announce the new protocols and restrictions for markets in a meeting on Monday.

“One of the most important things we are doing is reducing 50% seat occupancy in inter-city travel,” the special assistant revealed. “We are looking forward to transport associations helping us with this.”

The coronavirus positivity rate in Lahore reached 23% on Sunday. The district administration has recommended a complete lockdown in the city.

