Aijaz Jakhrani’s bail extended till March 15

The Sindh High Court has extended the bail of Adviser to CM Sindh on Jails Aijaz Jakhrani till March 15.

The court on Monday heard his bail petition in the corruption cases against him.

His lawyer, in the hearing, said that his client was not served a call-up notice for the inquiries by the National Accountability Bureau.

He added that the investigations were not being held in a transparent manner.

The NAB prosecutor, on the other hand, said that an inquiry has been launched against the Pakistan Peoples Party leader in the education works department.

The court has adjourned the case till March 15.

Jakhrani, along with four others, have been accused of accumulating assets worth Rs780 million, which is disproportionate to their incomes.

A reference has also been filed against the official in Sukkur.