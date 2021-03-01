Monday, March 1, 2021  | 16 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Local

Aijaz Jakhrani's bail extended till March 15

He has been accused in an assets case

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 1, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Aijaz Jakhrani’s bail extended till March 15

Photo Courtesy: Radio Pakistan

The Sindh High Court has extended the bail of Adviser to CM Sindh on Jails Aijaz Jakhrani till March 15.

The court on Monday heard his bail petition in the corruption cases against him.

His lawyer, in the hearing, said that his client was not served a call-up notice for the inquiries by the National Accountability Bureau.

Related: Karachi court extends Aijaz Jakhrani’s bail in assets case

He added that the investigations were not being held in a transparent manner.

The NAB prosecutor, on the other hand, said that an inquiry has been launched against the Pakistan Peoples Party leader in the education works department.

The court has adjourned the case till March 15.

Jakhrani, along with four others, have been accused of accumulating assets worth Rs780 million, which is disproportionate to their incomes.

A reference has also been filed against the official in Sukkur.

aijaz jakhrani PPP Sindh High Court
 
