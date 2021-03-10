Wednesday, March 10, 2021  | 25 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Ahsan Iqbal requests young people to stop supporting Imran Khan

PML-N leader says premier only makes speeches, collects charity

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Ahsan Iqbal requests young people to stop supporting Imran Khan

AFP

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal has asked the young people of Pakistan to stop supporting Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“His policies are a slap to all those who dreamt of a Naya Pakistan. The youth has to realise that he is nothing but an illusion,” Iqbal said while talking to the media on Wednesday.

The former federal planning and development minister said the premier is doing nothing except making speeches and collecting charity.

“He calls meeting of the spokespersons whenever there is unrest and inflation. His hypocrisy, lies and double standards on issues have been exposed.”

The PML-N leader added the PTI leadership has sent the country into darkness and their policies are affecting social norms.

“Decisions are taken on hatred. A selected few are filling their coffers while the poor keep suffering,” he said.

Iqbal criticised the government over its foreign policy as well. “If such a situation continues, the country will not be able to even protect its nuclear missiles and the country’s atomic power will be compromised like the case in Kashmir.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
ahsan IQBAL Imran Khan PML-N PTI
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
Ahsan Iqbal, Imran Khan, PTI, PML-N, Foreign Policy of Pakistan,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Senate Elections 2021: Yousuf Raza Gillani elected senator from Islamabad
Senate Elections 2021: Yousuf Raza Gillani elected senator from Islamabad
Lahore motorway rape Day 181: Statements of 25 witnesses recorded
Lahore motorway rape Day 181: Statements of 25 witnesses recorded
Karachi zoo in-charge suspended for letting people park for Rs100
Karachi zoo in-charge suspended for letting people park for Rs100
USEFP announces Fulbright scholarships for Pakistani students
USEFP announces Fulbright scholarships for Pakistani students
PM Imran Khan wins National Assembly's confidence
PM Imran Khan wins National Assembly’s confidence
Pakistani drug lords take Nigerian mafia for a ride
Pakistani drug lords take Nigerian mafia for a ride
Three killed, 10 injured in firing outside Gujranwala housing society
Three killed, 10 injured in firing outside Gujranwala housing society
Lahore, Islamabad schools to be closed for two weeks
Lahore, Islamabad schools to be closed for two weeks
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.