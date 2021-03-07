Abbottabad woman, friend arrested for harassment, blackmailing: police

A woman, identified as Arooj Riaz, was arrested for sexually harassing and blackmailing her cousin on social media, the police said on Sunday.

According to the Hazara cybercrime cell’s deputy director, the complainant had filed a report of the harassment on January 1, 2021, after which the police began investigations into the case.

“The complainant was receiving inappropriate messages from a Facebook account,” investigation officer Huma Aftab said. “After writing to the social media application’s head office, we obtained the mobile number under which the account was registered.”

The officer revealed that the complainant’s cousin had been harassing her all along.

The suspect and her accomplice have been arrested. Her mobile phone has been seized. The perpetrators had requested a pre-arrest bail which was rejected.

An FIR under sections 21 [cyber stalking] and 24 [legal recognition of offences committed in relation to information system] of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, and Section 126 [punishment of abetment if the act abetted committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment] of the Pakistan Penal Code has been registered.