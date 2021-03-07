Sunday, March 7, 2021  | 22 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Abbottabad woman, friend arrested for harassment, blackmailing: police

Suspect arrested, mobile phone seized

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Abbottabad woman, friend arrested for harassment, blackmailing: police

Artwork by SAMAA Digital

Listen
A woman, identified as Arooj Riaz, was arrested for sexually harassing and blackmailing her cousin on social media, the police said on Sunday. According to the Hazara cybercrime cell's deputy director, the complainant had filed a report of the harassment on January 1, 2021, after which the police began investigations into the case. "The complainant was receiving inappropriate messages from a Facebook account," investigation officer Huma Aftab said. "After writing to the social media application's head office, we obtained the mobile number under which the account was registered." The officer revealed that the complainant's cousin had been harassing her all along. The suspect and her accomplice have been arrested. Her mobile phone has been seized. The perpetrators had requested a pre-arrest bail which was rejected. An FIR under sections 21 [cyber stalking] and 24 [legal recognition of offences committed in relation to information system] of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, and Section 126 [punishment of abetment if the act abetted committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment] of the Pakistan Penal Code has been registered.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Abbottabad harassment

A woman, identified as Arooj Riaz, was arrested for sexually harassing and blackmailing her cousin on social media, the police said on Sunday.

According to the Hazara cybercrime cell’s deputy director, the complainant had filed a report of the harassment on January 1, 2021, after which the police began investigations into the case.

“The complainant was receiving inappropriate messages from a Facebook account,” investigation officer Huma Aftab said. “After writing to the social media application’s head office, we obtained the mobile number under which the account was registered.”

The officer revealed that the complainant’s cousin had been harassing her all along.

The suspect and her accomplice have been arrested. Her mobile phone has been seized. The perpetrators had requested a pre-arrest bail which was rejected.

An FIR under sections 21 [cyber stalking] and 24 [legal recognition of offences committed in relation to information system] of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, and Section 126 [punishment of abetment if the act abetted committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment] of the Pakistan Penal Code has been registered.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
abbottabad harassment, blackmailing, social media, social media harassment, facebook harassment,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Senate Elections 2021: Yousuf Raza Gillani elected senator from Islamabad
Senate Elections 2021: Yousuf Raza Gillani elected senator from Islamabad
Karachi water supply to be disrupted for 72 hours: KWSB
Karachi water supply to be disrupted for 72 hours: KWSB
Lahore motorway rape Day 175: Court indicts Malhi, Shafqat Bagga
Lahore motorway rape Day 175: Court indicts Malhi, Shafqat Bagga
Three PTI MPAs have gone missing in Karachi: Khurram Zaman
Three PTI MPAs have gone missing in Karachi: Khurram Zaman
All Pakistan Muslim League shares Pervez Musharraf's latest picture
All Pakistan Muslim League shares Pervez Musharraf’s latest picture
PM Imran Khan wins National Assembly's confidence
PM Imran Khan wins National Assembly’s confidence
Islamabad murder: Protesters block Murree Road
Islamabad murder: Protesters block Murree Road
Pakistani drug lords take Nigerian mafia for a ride
Pakistani drug lords take Nigerian mafia for a ride
Indian airplane makes emergency landing in Karachi
Indian airplane makes emergency landing in Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.