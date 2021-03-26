Friday, March 26, 2021  | 11 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
Abbottabad schools, court sealed after coronavirus cases rise

Over 4,000 cases reported countrywide in 24 hours

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
Abbottabad schools, court sealed after coronavirus cases rise

Photo: SAMAA TV

Twenty places including schools, colleges, and city courts have been sealed in Abbottabad after a sharp rise in the city’s coronavirus cases.

According to a notification issued by the deputy commissioner, the houses, schools, colleges and houses that have reported cases of the deadly virus will be sealed starting March 25.

The district and sessions courts of Abbottabad will be closed for five days, it stated. Here are the educational institutions that have been closed:

  • Women Medical College Abbottabad
  • Government High School Kanthaili
  • Frontier Medical College
  • Government High Schools III

After government orders, shops in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been instructed to close at 8pm. Businesses, markets and shops are closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

In sealed areas, people have been instructed to stay indoors unless necessary, and wearing face masks in public places is mandatory. Only essential services such as milk shops, bakeries, meat shops, and pharmacies are allowed to remain open.

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan has reported over 4,000 coronavirus cases. Sixty-three people have lost their lives. The total tally of cases countrywide has risen to 645,356.

 
