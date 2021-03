He was one of the first to give a speech

PTI leader Aamir Liaquat recited the naat, Main to Aaqa ke dar ka Gadda hun, in the National Assembly on Saturday after Prime Minister Imran Khan won the vote of confidence.

The premier won the confidence of parliamentarians with 178 votes.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar said that PM Khan had received 176 votes when he was elected PM after the 2018 General Election.