Punjab to decide on reopening schools next week: minister

On March 10, the National Command and Operation Centre announced a two-week break for educational institutions in Lahore, Islamabad, Multan, Faisalabad, Gujrat, Muzaffarabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and Sialkot following a spike in coronavirus cases.

Raas said he would hold a meeting next week to review the situation in educational institutions and devise a plan for private schools to prevent the spread of the virus. He was addressing a press conference in Lahore.

Over 200,000 students returned to schools after the government reopened educational institutes after the first wave of infections, according to the minister.

Raas also promised to implement a uniform education system in Punjab from August this year.