Wednesday, March 17, 2021  | 2 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Health

Third Sinopharm batch reaches Pakistan, daily vaccinations cross 40,000

500,000 doses were received at the Noor Khan Airbase

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Third Sinopharm batch reaches Pakistan, daily vaccinations cross 40,000

Photo: Ministry of National Health Services, Pakistan Twitter/ @nhsrcofficial

The third batch of COVID-19 vaccines developed by Chinese drugmaker Sinopharm reached Pakistan Wednesday afternoon.

PM’s aide on health Dr Faisal Sultan received the consignment of 500,000 doses of the vaccine at the Noor Khan Airbase. He thanked China for its support.

Beijing has provided Sinopharm vaccines free of cost to Pakistan. The first batch arrived on February 1. The second batch of vaccines was distributed to the provinces by the NCOC on Saturday.

On Wednesday NCOC chief Asad Umar said in a tweet that over 40,000 vaccines had been administered on Tuesday — the highest daily rate so far.

Here’s how you can get the vaccine in Pakistan.

The vaccination drive for people over 60 years started on March 10.

The Punjab government was in talks with CanSino Biologics Inc to import coronavirus vaccines, the provincial health minister said Sunday.

“We are in negotiations with CanSino and probably, we will be importing our own vaccine,” Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid told SAMAA TV.

Pakistan had approved the Chinese-made vaccines in February for emergency use.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus vaccine updates
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
sinopharm vaccine, vaccine updates pakistan, vaccinations in pakistan, china vaccine, vaccine for people over 60
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Nepra reduces Karachi power tariff from March
Nepra reduces Karachi power tariff from March
Sindh markets and wedding halls to close at 10pm
Sindh markets and wedding halls to close at 10pm
PTI-backed Sadiq Sanjrani becomes Senate chairman for the second time
PTI-backed Sadiq Sanjrani becomes Senate chairman for the second time
University of Lahore expels students seen in viral proposal video
University of Lahore expels students seen in viral proposal video
Hyundai to launch Elantra in Pakistan on March 21
Hyundai to launch Elantra in Pakistan on March 21
Today's outlook: Lahore, Islamabad schools closed, PM decides petrol prices
Today’s outlook: Lahore, Islamabad schools closed, PM decides petrol prices
Won’t chant Pakistan Khappay if anything happened to Maryam: Latif
Won’t chant Pakistan Khappay if anything happened to Maryam: Latif
How DailyMail set off misreporting in India in Meesha case
How DailyMail set off misreporting in India in Meesha case
One killed, ten injured in Karachi bomb attack on Rangers
One killed, ten injured in Karachi bomb attack on Rangers
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.