Third Sinopharm batch reaches Pakistan, daily vaccinations cross 40,000

The third batch of COVID-19 vaccines developed by Chinese drugmaker Sinopharm reached Pakistan Wednesday afternoon.

PM’s aide on health Dr Faisal Sultan received the consignment of 500,000 doses of the vaccine at the Noor Khan Airbase. He thanked China for its support.

Beijing has provided Sinopharm vaccines free of cost to Pakistan. The first batch arrived on February 1. The second batch of vaccines was distributed to the provinces by the NCOC on Saturday.

وزیراعظم کے معاون خصوصی برائے صحت ڈاکٹر فیصل سلطان نے آج نورخان ائیر بیس پر ویکسین کی پانچ لاکھ خوراکیں وصول کیں۔



ڈاکٹر فیصل سلطان کا کہنا تھا کہ چین نے ہر مشکل وقت میں پاکستان کا بھر پور ساتھ دیا ھے۔



اس موقع پر ڈاکٹر فیصل سلطان نے چین کی حکومت کا خصوصی طور پر شکریہ ادا کیا۔ pic.twitter.com/CxvQxTRN4W — Ministry of National Health Services, Pakistan (@nhsrcofficial) March 17, 2021

On Wednesday NCOC chief Asad Umar said in a tweet that over 40,000 vaccines had been administered on Tuesday — the highest daily rate so far.

Highest daily vaccination rate of over 41 thousand vaccinations achieved yesterday. Of these 28, 424 vaccinations were carried out of senior citizens. Please encourage everyone who is 70 plus to register to get vaccinated. — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) March 17, 2021

Here’s how you can get the vaccine in Pakistan.

The vaccination drive for people over 60 years started on March 10.

The Punjab government was in talks with CanSino Biologics Inc to import coronavirus vaccines, the provincial health minister said Sunday.

“We are in negotiations with CanSino and probably, we will be importing our own vaccine,” Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid told SAMAA TV.

Pakistan had approved the Chinese-made vaccines in February for emergency use.