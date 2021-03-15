Mustafa Kamal to contest NA-249 Karachi by-election

Pakistan Sarzameen Party chief Syed Mustafa Kamal will contest the by-election in NA-249 Karachi constituency.

The former mayor will submit his nomination papers on Tuesday.

The by-election for in the constituency will be held on April 29. According to the schedule, the nomination papers can be submitted from March 13 to 17. The process of scrutiny will start on March 25.

The seat fell vacant after PTI’s Faisal Vawda resigned on March 3. He was elected senator later in the day.

Vawda had won the seat during the 2018 General Election after securing 35,349 votes. PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif came in second with 34,626 votes, while TLP’s Abid Hussain secured 23,981 votes.