4,830 Punjab children test positive for coronavirus in a month

At least 4,830 children in Punjab tested positive for coronavirus in March, the provincial health department said Wednesday.

According to the Punjab health department, 19,357 children who were aged 15 and below had been diagnosed with the virus since it first emerged in the country. Around 5,000 cases were reported in Lahore alone.

In February, 1,669 children tested positive for the virus, while 2,021 tested positive in January, the health department said.

The virus has so far claimed 6,365 lives, while the number of confirmed cases has reached 220,392 in Punjab alone.

In Pakistan, 78 people lost their lives to the virus on Tuesday. The total number of fatalities in the country stands at 14,434.