Saturday, March 27, 2021
Local

40-year-old Lahore woman killed during robbery: police

She was visiting her sister's house in Mughalpura

SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
A 40-year-old woman was shot dead during a robbery attempt in Lahore, the police said Saturday.

The woman was at her sister’s house in Mughalpura when two men entered the house and robbed them. They opened fire while escaping during which the woman was killed and her sister and nephew injureed.

The deceased has been identified as Shaheen Bibi. The doctors said that there are injuries on her neck and shoulder.

The police are investigating the case.

