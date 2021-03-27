40-year-old Lahore woman killed during robbery: police

A 40-year-old woman was shot dead during a robbery attempt in Lahore, the police said Saturday.

The woman was at her sister’s house in Mughalpura when two men entered the house and robbed them. They opened fire while escaping during which the woman was killed and her sister and nephew injureed.

The deceased has been identified as Shaheen Bibi. The doctors said that there are injuries on her neck and shoulder.

The police are investigating the case.