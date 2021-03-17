17-year-old Lahore domestic worker dies by suicide

A 17-year-old woman working as a maid at a household in Lahore’s Defense died by suicide, the police said Monday night.

According to the teenager’s employer, Dr Kamran, she had been working at their house for the last two years. Her mother used to live with her in the house.

“On Monday night, I had gone out with my wife,” Kamran said. “When we came back home, we found her dead and immediately called the police.”

The police moved the body to the hospital where the teenager’s post-mortem examination was conducted. The body has been handed over to the family.

The investigation officer said that the woman was going to get married in a few days. “We have formed a team and launched an investigation.”

Suicide prevention

Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:

• Do not leave the person alone.

• Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

• Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional

• You can get in touch with the following mental health helplines and speak to them.

Mind Organisation 042 35761999

Umang 0317 4288665

Talk2me.pk 0333 4065139

Baat Karo 0335 5743344

Taskeen 0332 5267936

Rooh 0333 3337664

Rozan 0800-22444

OpenCounseling 042 35761999

