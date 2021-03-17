Tuesday, March 2, 2021  | 17 Rajab, 1442
17-year-old Lahore domestic worker dies by suicide

Police are investigating the case

A 17-year-old woman working as a maid at a household in Lahore's Defense died by suicide, the police said Monday night. According to the teenager's employer, Dr Kamran, she had been working at their house for the last two years. Her mother used to live with her in the house. "On Monday night, I had gone out with my wife," Kamran said. "When we came back home, we found her dead and immediately called the police." The police moved the body to the hospital where the teenager's post-mortem examination was conducted. The body has been handed over to the family. The investigation officer said that the woman was going to get married in a few days. "We have formed a team and launched an investigation." Suicide prevention Here's what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide: • Do not leave the person alone. • Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt. • Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional • You can get in touch with the following mental health helplines and speak to them. Mind Organisation 042 35761999Umang 0317 4288665Talk2me.pk 0333 4065139Baat Karo 0335 5743344Taskeen 0332 5267936Rooh 0333 3337664Rozan 0800-22444OpenCounseling 042 35761999
A 17-year-old woman working as a maid at a household in Lahore’s Defense died by suicide, the police said Monday night.

According to the teenager’s employer, Dr Kamran, she had been working at their house for the last two years. Her mother used to live with her in the house.

“On Monday night, I had gone out with my wife,” Kamran said. “When we came back home, we found her dead and immediately called the police.”

The police moved the body to the hospital where the teenager’s post-mortem examination was conducted. The body has been handed over to the family.

The investigation officer said that the woman was going to get married in a few days. “We have formed a team and launched an investigation.”

Suicide prevention

Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:

• Do not leave the person alone.

• Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

• Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional

• You can get in touch with the following mental health helplines and speak to them.

  • Mind Organisation 042 35761999
  • Umang 0317 4288665
  • Talk2me.pk 0333 4065139
  • Baat Karo 0335 5743344
  • Taskeen 0332 5267936
  • Rooh 0333 3337664
  • Rozan 0800-22444
  • OpenCounseling 042 35761999

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
